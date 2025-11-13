Travis Hunter's wife Leanna disses Jaguars star after surgery with baby in his arms
Travis Hunter’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was unfortunately cut short by a non-contact knee injury in practice that required surgery. He’s at least home with his baby son and his wife Leanna is taking care of them both even if she dissed him on Instagram in a funny way.
The 22-year-old Hunter was last year’s Heisman Trophy winner with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, and the two-way star was drafted as the No. 2 pick overall to the Jaguars after they traded with the Cleveland Browns.
Hunter was coming off his best game, too, where he had eight catches for 101 yards and his first NFL touchdown that his wife also had to talk smack about.
When Travis was playing, Leanna was a fit hit like she was when he was in college with her custom Hunter boots, and her custom jean shorts look below.
The couple had their first child when they stunned everyone announcing not only was Leanna pregnant, but she had a baby boy who looked like Travis at the end of August.
Now, Travis is home recovering and Leanna shared the cutest pic of dad and baby, while jokingly complaining about “taking care of 2 babies is not for the weak 🥲.”
Here’s to a speedy recovery for dad so he can not only get back to football, but so mom doesn’t have to take care of both her “babies.”
