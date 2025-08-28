The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares secret pregnancy selfie before having baby boy

In her first post since having the couple’s first child, Leanna is glowing with happiness.

Matt Ryan

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee at the time Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee at the time Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna shocked the NFL world on Wednesday night when they not only announced her pregnancy with a picture on social media, but a video showing she gave birth to a son that looks like dad.

The 22-year-old star Jacksonville Jaguars two-way rookie out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he won a Heisman for coach Deion Sanders and his longtime girl since high school have had quite the offseason.

They bought a baller mansion in Florida after Hunter got his NFL money, and then they got married in May in Tennessee where Leanna Lenee stunned in her wedding dress, followed by an unreal gift surprise from Hunter. From there it was off to the honeymoon where she showed off a next-level hotel room.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Travis and Leanna on their wedding day / Lane Kiffin/Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child right before football season starts for Hunter and the Jaguars at home on September 7 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Hunter documented to experience with a YouTube video he titled “Dear Son…” and can be heard saying, “That baby looks just like me.” Also, “You did good baby.”

On Thursday, Leanna posted on Instagram a picture during her secret pregnancy showing off her baby bump and said, “The most peaceful and beautiful experience of my life.”

Leanna Hunter
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Congrats to the happy couple and welcome to the world the newe little Jaguars fan.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee. / Travis Hunter/Instagram

