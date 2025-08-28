Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares secret pregnancy selfie before having baby boy
Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna shocked the NFL world on Wednesday night when they not only announced her pregnancy with a picture on social media, but a video showing she gave birth to a son that looks like dad.
The 22-year-old star Jacksonville Jaguars two-way rookie out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he won a Heisman for coach Deion Sanders and his longtime girl since high school have had quite the offseason.
They bought a baller mansion in Florida after Hunter got his NFL money, and then they got married in May in Tennessee where Leanna Lenee stunned in her wedding dress, followed by an unreal gift surprise from Hunter. From there it was off to the honeymoon where she showed off a next-level hotel room.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares rare photos 'gorgeous' on the beach
The couple welcomed their first child right before football season starts for Hunter and the Jaguars at home on September 7 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Hunter documented to experience with a YouTube video he titled “Dear Son…” and can be heard saying, “That baby looks just like me.” Also, “You did good baby.”
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna flexes obsession in first update since viral crying post
On Thursday, Leanna posted on Instagram a picture during her secret pregnancy showing off her baby bump and said, “The most peaceful and beautiful experience of my life.”
Congrats to the happy couple and welcome to the world the newe little Jaguars fan.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat