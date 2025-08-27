Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son that looks just like dad
Travis Hunter is getting ready for his first NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but just dropped some bombshell personal news with wife Leanna beforehand.
Hunter, who was the No. 2 overall pick coming out of the Colorado Buffaloes as the Heisman Trophy winner, had a big offseason buying his first house with a baller mansion in Florida, and getting married to longtime girlfriend since high school Leanna Lenee in a stunning wedding in Tennessee where he got her an unreal gift. They even had an amazing tropical honeymoon with a next-level hotel room.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares rare photos 'gorgeous' on the beach
But the biggest surprise was her pregnancy that they just announced on Instagram with a link to a YouTube video that ends with the birth of their first child, a boy.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna flexes obsession in first update since viral crying post
Hunter titled the video, “Dear Son…”
You can hear Hunter shocked saying, “That baby looks just like me.” Also, “You did good baby.”
Leanna, 23, has been with Hunter, 22, since he played high school football in Georgia.
It looks like the two-way star receiver and cornerback Hunter is also getting a clean bill of health to go full speed for the Jaguars first game at home vs. the Carolina Panthers.
He’ll do so as a new dad. Congrats to the Hunters on this amazing and surprising news.
