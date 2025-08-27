The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son that looks just like dad

The couple announces the arrival of their baby just before the Jaguars’ season opens.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is getting ready for his first NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but just dropped some bombshell personal news with wife Leanna beforehand.

Hunter, who was the No. 2 overall pick coming out of the Colorado Buffaloes as the Heisman Trophy winner, had a big offseason buying his first house with a baller mansion in Florida, and getting married to longtime girlfriend since high school Leanna Lenee in a stunning wedding in Tennessee where he got her an unreal gift. They even had an amazing tropical honeymoon with a next-level hotel room.

Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, Colorado football
Leanna supported Travis through his college career. / Leanna Lenee/Instagram

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares rare photos 'gorgeous' on the beach

But the biggest surprise was her pregnancy that they just announced on Instagram with a link to a YouTube video that ends with the birth of their first child, a boy.

Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter/Instagram

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna flexes obsession in first update since viral crying post

Hunter titled the video, “Dear Son…”

You can hear Hunter shocked saying, “That baby looks just like me.” Also, “You did good baby.”

Leanna, 23, has been with Hunter, 22, since he played high school football in Georgia.

It looks like the two-way star receiver and cornerback Hunter is also getting a clean bill of health to go full speed for the Jaguars first game at home vs. the Carolina Panthers.

He’ll do so as a new dad. Congrats to the Hunters on this amazing and surprising news.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships