UCLA Goes Elite Again Behind Second-Half Surge
UCLA is one win away from the Final Four, and standing in the way is a team the Bruins know all too well.
The top-seeded UCLA women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Elite Eight with a 76-62 victory over No. 5 seed Ole Miss on Friday night in Spokane.
With the win, the Bruins advanced to the program’s first regional final since 2018 and earned a high-stakes showdown with No. 3 seed LSU, the team that knocked them out of last year’s tournament.
This time, UCLA will be the one looking to end a season.
Junior center Lauren Betts powered the Bruins with a dominant performance in the paint, finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds while converting 15 of her 16 shot attempts.
She also added three blocks and became just the third player in the past 25 seasons to record multiple 30-point, 10-rebound games in NCAA Tournament play.
Junior guard Kiki Rice added 13 points and dished out seven assists as UCLA once again leaned on its star-studded junior core.
The Bruins wasted no time establishing control. Rice opened the game with a pair of free throws and assisted on Betts’ first bucket.
From there, Betts took over, scoring 10 points on perfect shooting in the first quarter. Graduate student forward Angela Dugalic knocked down a 3 and added a block as UCLA jumped out to a 19-12 lead.
Ole Miss responded in the second quarter with a burst of energy on both ends. The Rebels forced the Bruins into a scoring drought that lasted nearly three minutes and cut into the lead.
Betts remained efficient, scoring off second-chance looks and even assisting on a layup by junior guard Gabriela Jaquez, but UCLA was outscored 17-11 in the quarter and held just a 1-point lead at the break.
Whatever adjustments were made in the locker room worked.
UCLA came out firing in the third quarter, opening with an 8-0 run to force an early timeout. Junior guard Londynn Jones hit a three to ignite the surge, and Rice followed with 5 quick points. The Bruins found their rhythm, moving the ball with purpose and crashing the glass.
Betts stayed perfect in the quarter, Jones added 8 points, and Rice continued to orchestrate the offense with poise. By the end of the third, UCLA had outscored Ole Miss 25-15 and held a comfortable 55-44 lead.
The Bruins continued to build on their advantage in the final period. Betts added seven more points and secured her 19th double-double of the season.
UCLA controlled the paint, minimized mistakes and showed composure when it mattered most.
Now, the Bruins get their shot at redemption. One year ago, LSU ended UCLA’s tournament run. This time, the Tigers stand between the Bruins and a trip to the Final Four.
Tip-off is set for Sunday at noon in Spokane. The stakes could not be higher.
