Natalia Bryant has tearjerking post for sister Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday
It was an emotional day for the Bryant family on Thursday, May 1, as it was Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s would-be 19th birthday.
Gigi passed away with dad Kobe at the age of 13 in the tragic helicopter crash in January of 2020.
Since then, Natalia, now 22, has grown up so much looking just like mom Vanessa as seen in matching black ski fits on a trip with Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family, and she’s now set to graduate from USC with a degree in film in May.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia go cowgirl twins in Beyoncé concert selfie
She’s also helped mom take care of her younger sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, and has had some adorable hangs like their cute Halloween costumes, and for a first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.
After Vanessa had a tearjerking message for her beloved Gigi, Natalia followed up with a powerful photo of the two of them hugging it out with the message, “❤️hbd Gigi.”
RELATED: Natalia Bryant shares never-before-seen pic with mom Vanessa, sisters at Olympics
How touching and sad at the same time that Gigi isn’t here for her 19th. She’d also have been a in college now (and possibly a UConn Huskies basketball player).
Natalia was just 17 when her sister passed, and they were super close. On Thursday, she honored her Gigi on what would’ve been a day filled with joyous memories that now have been replaced with old ones like this photo. She’s keeping Gigi’s memory alive by sharing these, however, in a very touching way.
Happy 19th to Gigi.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star