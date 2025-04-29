The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shows off library look on verge of USC graduation

The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and Vanessa Bryant is set to get her degree in May, but not before rocking another great fit.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant is soon to be a USC graduate in May with a degree in film. The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant is also a professional model who in her latest look hit the books while rocking another fire fit.

The 22-year-old looks so much like mom and recently hung out at a Los Angeles Dodgers game with her where they rocked sick LA hats, and then had on matching black ski fits while on a trip with former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol. In fact, just on Monday night, they went to see the Beyoncé concert together at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where mom rocked a cowboy hat for the “Cowboy Carter” tour while sitting next to the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Vanessa Bryant Natalia Bryant
Vanessa and Natalia out at dinner together. / Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

At 5-foot-9 with mom’s gorgeous smile, Natalia is the ideal model. She’s been seen featured lately with looks like this sophisticated one with a Laker flare to it, and a preppy sweater look with lots of jewelry. She even impressed mom and mom’s bestie Ciara with her elegant Vanity Fair Oscars Party gown while posing for the cameras.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

As she’s set to finish her undergraduate degree, she’s also posed in a USC-student glam look with a collared shirt and tie on. The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority girl continued that college theme in a library where she had on a minidress while studying.

Natalia is certianly blazing her own path and has overcome so much since dad and sister Gigi’s death in 2020. What an accomplishment for the soon-to-be grad.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

