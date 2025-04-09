Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia all class in off-shoulder fit pic resembling dad, mom
Natalia Bryant has grown up so fast and looks so much like dad Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant it’s incredible.
The 22-year-old USC film major and professional model continues to wow with her grown-up looks. She recently oozed class in a selfie, had a matching black ski fit with mom on a trip with dad’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his family, represented the Trojans at a women’s basketball game courtside in a sweet mother-daughter moment, and wore a sophisticated look with a Los Angeles Lakers flare. Not to mention, she had mom and good friend Ciara gushing over her elegant Oscars dress.
Her latest glammed-out selfie close-up with a black top is an amazing shot of the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa — she looks so much like them all in one photo.
When she’s not impressing in professional settings, she’s chilling with her sorority sisters and rocking a stunning Kappa Kappa Gamma fit, and hanging with mom and her two sisters, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She took the most adorable photos at Bianka’s unreal “Star Wars” birthday.
She’s also been helping to promote dad’s Nike shoes like the Kobe 6 “Sail” editions that recently dropped and she posted on her now 2.8 million Instagram followers.
How fast they grow up and how much dad would be proud of the woman Natalia has become.