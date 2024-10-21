Vanessa, Natalia Bryant share sweet mother-daughter moments at Dodgers’ clincher
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant weren’t missing a chance to see the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch their first National League pennant at home in 36 years.
The wife and oldest daughter, 21, of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant are huge Dodgers fans — as was Kobe. The Dodgers even used an inspirational Kobe quote to prepare for Game 5 of the divisional series against the San Diego Padres and Vanessa posted it along with her own powerful message.
Natalia and younger daughter Bianka, 7, have also thrown out ceremonial first pitches for the team in the past. The Dodgers have treated the Bryants like the LA royalty they are. Magic Johnson after all is part of the team’s ownership group and had a special relationship with Kobe and his family.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in sideways selfie
After Vanessa and Natalia had taken in a swanky Indian wedding over the weekend in some amazing fits looking like sisters, they showed up on Sunday night to bleed blue with rest of the Dodgers faithful, and Vanessa posted their pride on Instagram.
That’s definitely a special night. And the Dodgers did clinch the NL pennant at home for the first time since 1988 and punched their ticket to the World Series with a 10-5 win in Game 6 of the NLCS over the New York Mets in front of the Bryants.
With a monster World Series matchup with the New York Yankees set to begin on Friday, October 25, there’s little doubt the Bryants will be making another trip to Dodger Stadium to witness that one.
