Vanessa Bryant posts tearjerking message on daughter Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday
May 1 is a tough day for Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family as it’s the birthday of Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. The daughter of Kobe and Vanessa would’ve turned 19 on this Thursday. Mom took the time to pen the sweetest message for her beloved daughter who passed away with dad in the tragic helicopter crash in January of 2020.
When the five-year-death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi came this year, Vanessa shared the sweetest memories of them in a post.
When the UConn Huskies won the 2025 women’s basketball national championship, Vanessa shared an amazing tribute for them about how Gigi would’ve been a freshman on the team had she been alive — she was “hellbent” on being a Huskies player. The Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four Azzi Fudd said they felt Gigi watching down on them out there on the court. UConn even memorialized her No. 2 jersey after the 13-year-old’s death with those memories being shared again today.
In honor of Gigi in the ultimate tribute, the Kobe 9 Protro “Mambacita” editions released on May 1. They really are the perfect way to keep her memory going with all the details on them.
But, Vanessa’s tearjerking birthday message on her Instagram post really was beautiful. She wrote, “Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna ❤️19 ♉ 5/1 #Mambacita,” and she of course posted a photo of Gigi in her Mamba Academy basketball uniform looking intense.
Vanessa has three wonderful daughters she’s raising on her own in Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Gigi and Kobe’s memory lives on through the rest of the Bryants. Happy 19th, Gigi.