Vanessa Hudgens shares bombshell post-pregnancy look on date night with MLB husband
What time is it? Time for High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, MLB shortstop Cole Tucker to have a “spooky date night,” according to the actress’ Instagram. After giving birth to a baby boy in July 2024, the 35-year-old actress showed off a bodacious post-baby look in a spooky season Instagram post. Presumably out with her 28-year-old husband — who became a free agent on October 1 after a stellar season with the LA Angels — Hudgens appeared thrilled to be partying at a Halloween-themed bar.
The Princess Switch actress was glowing in a deep V-neck tank and jeans while holding up a witchy-looking cocktail. “Lil spooky date night,” she wrote in the caption. Tucker wasn’t tagged in the post, but he did support his wife by liking the image.
Many fans commented about Hudgens’ love of Halloween and all things spooky, with The Office star BJ Novak commenting, “Elvira reboot when” and another commenter gushing, "All hail the queen of Halloween.” Other fans flooded the post with requests to see baby Tucker, whose name has not yet been made public. “Where is the baby?! We are waiting! ❤️” wrote one follower.
Fans may be waiting a while longer, as Hudgens and Tucker voiced their displeasure when paparazzi photos of their baby were posted online without their consent. Per Vogue, Hudgens shared an Instagram Story on July 5 that read: “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long-lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”
Tucker and Hudgens’ son was born on July 3, which just happens to be dad Cole Tucker’s birthday as well!
