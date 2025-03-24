Who is Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife Nikki?
NBA Twitter is a notoriously vicious place. Just ask Noah Lyles.
The Miami Heat's head coach Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife Nikki found that out the hard way over the weekend as she felt compelled to address a nasty viral rumor circulating on social media that you can easily find online.
“Oh this is going to be fun," the former Mrs. Spoelstra said in part of a video posted on Instagram. "Y'all streets give me way too much power when s**t doesn’t go your way in pro sports. It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy and it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page to harass me and call me crazy names over something, a rumor, a f**king story that is 100 percent flat out not true."
The 38-year-old mother of their three children (Santiago, 6, Dante, 4, and Ruby, 2), also trolled the trolls with her caption. "Let’s go IG. Show me what you got. Keep coming for my integrity. The only person who is big mad is you, babes! It’s hard when things don’t go your way in sports. Ik ik.
Trolls tap in! Comment below with the nastiest shit you got for me. Go on. Show your humanity. Nastiest comment wins."
So who exactly is Nikki Spoelstra?
She is not a gold digger
The former NBA WAG has a podcast called "Becoming: HER," and often times she talks about the wide age-gap in a lot of her relationships, including with her eight-year, $120 million ex-husband Erik Spoelstra.
“People are very quick to label women gold diggers. Like, ‘Oh, if she is with a successful person, she must be in it for the money,’” she told the Miami Herald. “Do you really think that’s all a husband brings to the table? In the end, no one really knows what happened.”
Conquering her demons
In that same interview, she also candidly opened up about her DUI arrest, alcoholism, and as she called it, her "next phase as a single mom in recovery." (To be clear, the DUI arrest occurred before she started dating Spoelstra.)
She posts often on social media, many times including family fun times with her children. In fact, right after her rant noted at the beginning of this story, the very next photo on her Instagram Stories was an adorable shot hugging all three kids.
Nikki calls out her own "bull-s**t"
The former wife of the arguably best coach in the NBA is not afraid to speak her mind, saying she learned to beat the trolls to the punch after her DUI mugshot photo went viral.
She also openly discusses her sobriety on her podcast and social media posts, noting that she's understandably proud of how far she's come.
Her Instagram bio leads with the words "Modern Matriarch": a modern matriarch that seems to have overcome a lot as she still battles the NBA social media trolls.