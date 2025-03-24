Erik Spoelstra's Ex-Wife Addresses Jaime Jaquez Jr. Cheating Allegations
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoeltra's ex-wife, Nikki Spoelstra, has been under fire for rumors of links with Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. She addressed this on her Instagram Sunday night.
“Y’all streets give me way too much power when s*** doesn’t go your way in pro sports,” she said. “It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come onto my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy. But it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over a rumor. A f****** story that is 100% flat out not true.”
Spoelstra's ex-wife ended the allegations by saying her previous post was a "joke."
“While all of you guys are entertaining yourselves with fabricated nonsense, I already talked to the girlfriend and the mom, and the three of us are over here rolling our eyes at all you knuckleheads," she said. "And the reel that I posted about women in male-dominated fields dating men under 25 because they’re more easily manipulated, it’s a f****** joke you guys. Everybody needs to relax. Let’s leave that can of worms right where I left it.””
This situation is likely the farthest thing from Heat coach Spoelstra's mind, as he is trying to build a win streak with a victory over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.