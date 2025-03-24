Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Gets Very Blunt About Jimmy Butler Reunion
The Miami Heat's Tuesday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors features the return of former superstar Jimmy Butler.
But honestly, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been more focused on ending the team's 10-game losing streak.
"The best thing about that is we've been so engulfed in our situation right now is that if I said, I haven't really noticed the schedule,' everybody would roll their eyes. But I literally haven't really been able to check out the schedule," Spoelstra said after Sunday's victory over the Charlotte Hornets. "We've been trying to get a damn win. I was aware of it, but you stop really looking at it. That's why the highest form of sanity is just to be in the present moment."
Still, Spoelstra acknowledged the emotions likely to show in Butler's reunion. Butler and the Heat achieved a level of success that the team hadn't experienced since LeBron James's tenure. Butler added a new legacy to his career, temporarily removing all the previous narratives about his character. Meanwhile, the Heat made two unexpected Finals appearances on three trips to the Eastern Conference.
"Obviously, there will be a lot of different feelings about it," Spoelstra said. "I probably won't express all of them, and that's fair. We had a great five-year run. We didn't win the title, but only one team does. We had some great moments here. We all get past that, that's what you always remember. It doesn't matter what every 'feels' right now."
