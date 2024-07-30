Who is pommel horse king Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend?
Sorry, Olympics fans, but “pommel horse Steve” is taken!
Stephen Nedoroscik, 25, whose performance led to Team USA winning bronze — their first medal since 2008 — celebrated eight years with fellow gymnast Tess McCracken, 26, on July 4, 2024.
The pair met as gymnasts competing at Penn State University, where McCracken specialized in the uneven bars, the balance beam, and floor exercise. They began dating the summer before their freshman year even started.
McCracken, who was named an AAI Award Nominee — an award given to the most outstanding senior in the country — during her senior season, retired in her final semester, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though she retired from gymnastics, she is still very active in the scene, thanks to her emphatic support of her long-term boyfriend. She traveled to Paris for the Olympics, cheering him on during the men’s team all-around final.
After Nedoroscik’s momentous win, she took to Instagram to gush about her boyfriend, writing, “History = Made. The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years. Words can’t capture how proud I am of you .”
The pair both like to share sweet shoutouts to their significant other on social media, like for their 8-year anniversary on July 4. Nedoroscik also posted a heartfelt message to McCracken ahead of the Olympic Games.
“What a lucky man I am to have you by my side throughout this journey. I can't imagine where I’d be without you supporting me everyday. Happy 8 years Tess, I love you ,” the Olympian wrote, alongside a picture of the couple posing in front of a Paris 2024 display.
