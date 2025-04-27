The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders does dance with mom Pilar, sister Shelomi after NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns fifth-round pick kept the draft celebration party going with a family dance.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was so happy to be drafted by an NFL team that his reaction was immediately to dance with brother Shilo Sanders. After that, the quarterback kept dancing with his mom Pilar and his sister Shelomi.

The 23-year-old heard 143 names called in the 2025 NFL Draft before his — as well as endured a cruel prank call — before the Cleveland Browns selected him at 144th overall in the fifth round.

RELATED: Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter reacts to Browns taking Shedeur Sanders in NFL draft

Through it all, he handled it with class, a ridiculously expensive giant chain, and giggling with popular singer Shenseea.

He was so happy to get drafted he even jumped in the pool.

After posing for an epic photo with dad Deion Sanders, bro, mom, and his sister when both the Sanders boys made the NFL with Shilo signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shedeur took to TikTok to keep the celebration going with a dance with mom and sis.

RELATED: Dolphins pick Quinn Ewers’ gf Mady Barnes has sweet message, photo after NFL draft

The 21-year-old Shelomi, who is a college basketball player herself, would also post that picture and say, “proof that greatness runs deep.”

It was a cruel three days — sanders even likened it on social media to being a wrongly accused convicted man sitting in prison.

But moments like the joy when he found out and the dance with mom and sis are memories he’ll never forget.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Shedeur, Shilo Sanders, Pilar / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time

Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits

Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words

NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships