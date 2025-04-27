Shedeur Sanders does dance with mom Pilar, sister Shelomi after NFL draft
Shedeur Sanders was so happy to be drafted by an NFL team that his reaction was immediately to dance with brother Shilo Sanders. After that, the quarterback kept dancing with his mom Pilar and his sister Shelomi.
The 23-year-old heard 143 names called in the 2025 NFL Draft before his — as well as endured a cruel prank call — before the Cleveland Browns selected him at 144th overall in the fifth round.
Through it all, he handled it with class, a ridiculously expensive giant chain, and giggling with popular singer Shenseea.
He was so happy to get drafted he even jumped in the pool.
After posing for an epic photo with dad Deion Sanders, bro, mom, and his sister when both the Sanders boys made the NFL with Shilo signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shedeur took to TikTok to keep the celebration going with a dance with mom and sis.
The 21-year-old Shelomi, who is a college basketball player herself, would also post that picture and say, “proof that greatness runs deep.”
It was a cruel three days — sanders even likened it on social media to being a wrongly accused convicted man sitting in prison.
But moments like the joy when he found out and the dance with mom and sis are memories he’ll never forget.
