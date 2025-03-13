Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette flaunts bridal-white swimsuit for bachelorette party
Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno not only was celebrating the fact her man is headed to the Miami Dolphins next season where she can slay swimsuits almost all year, she’s celebrating a bachelorette party before marrying the quarterback.
Wilson, 25, didn’t play last season while backing up Bo Nix for the Denver Broncos, but now is headed for warmer weather where he will presumably back up a now out-of-shape Tua Tagovailoa.
Dellanno, 23, and Wilson, 25, have been together since he was on the New York Jets. She’s been his No. 1 fan, even recently wearing an unreal T-shirt tribute of the NFL bust.
RELATED: Broncos QB Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette crushes workout in mini crop-top fit
Get ready Dolphins fans, she’s bringing some serious fit game to Miami as she was incredible in Denver all football season with her fits like her knee-high boots and custom Wilson vest jacket.
For her bachelorette party, Dellanno, her sister Sophia, and friends headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some sun and fun where she crushed a stunning look.
RELATED: Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette's sheer, black-bikini fit wins Broncos WAGs vacation
That looks like an epic party. Hopefully Zach gets an equally cool bachelor’s party.
Dellanno is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York. The two have been together since 2022 and got engaged in June of 2024.
The wedding is set for June 28. No doubt, Dellanno will slay her dress then, but for now she’s enjoying her bachelorette party and crushing a swimsuit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter