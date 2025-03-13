The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette flaunts bridal-white swimsuit for bachelorette party

The new Miami Dolphins WAG slays her swimsuit with her sister and friends while in Mexico.

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno not only was celebrating the fact her man is headed to the Miami Dolphins next season where she can slay swimsuits almost all year, she’s celebrating a bachelorette party before marrying the quarterback.

Wilson, 25, didn’t play last season while backing up Bo Nix for the Denver Broncos, but now is headed for warmer weather where he will presumably back up a now out-of-shape Tua Tagovailoa.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Dellanno, 23, and Wilson, 25, have been together since he was on the New York Jets. She’s been his No. 1 fan, even recently wearing an unreal T-shirt tribute of the NFL bust.

Get ready Dolphins fans, she’s bringing some serious fit game to Miami as she was incredible in Denver all football season with her fits like her knee-high boots and custom Wilson vest jacket.

For her bachelorette party, Dellanno, her sister Sophia, and friends headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some sun and fun where she crushed a stunning look.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Nicolette Dellanno and friends
Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno and sister Sophie Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno

That looks like an epic party. Hopefully Zach gets an equally cool bachelor’s party.

Dellanno is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York. The two have been together since 2022 and got engaged in June of 2024.

The wedding is set for June 28. No doubt, Dellanno will slay her dress then, but for now she’s enjoying her bachelorette party and crushing a swimsuit.

