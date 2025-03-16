The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette’s bachelorette party goes on beach bikini camel ride

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno slays a white bikini while riding a camel.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center.
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A bachelorette party involving bikinis, camels, and the beach sounds pretty epic. That was exactly what happened as part of Zach Wilson fiancée’s Mexico trip with her girls.

The new Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t play last season while backing up Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos, but Dellanno was certainly a hit with her model looks and her fire fits like her custom Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots while posing with Izzy Nix.

The fashion designer and the quarterback met when he was with the New York Jets in 2022. Now, the couple is set to wed in June. Before the big date, Dellanno and her besties hit Cabo for some fun and sun where she crushed a white swimsuit, and then continued the white theme while in a dress that could double as a wedding gown. She later continued the white theme in a white bikini by the pool.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Dellanno then posted the group on her Instagram Stories riding camels on the beach while she kept on the white bikini top.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

She also looks like she’s gotten quite tan during her time there.

While that all looks like an amazing time for Dellanno, will Zach Wilson have one, too?

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

