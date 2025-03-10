New Dolphins QB Zach Wilson's fiancée has amazing T-shirt tribute to NFL bust
Quarterback Zach Wilson was in the news on Monday after he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins. His fiancée Nicolette Dellanno was in the news for her Zach Wilson T-shirt that might be even more impressive.
Wilson, who spent the last season with the Denver Broncos after being traded from the New York Jets, didn’t play a down last season behind Bo Nix, but he and Nicolette became good friends with Bo and his wife Izzy, including an offseason vacation to Mexico where Nicolette slayed a sun-hot yellow dress.
Dellanno posted her reaction late Monday on the news of the Miami deal and said, “so happy for my boy 🥲.”
While Wilson, who was drafted as the second overall pick by the Jets in 2021 out of BYU didn’t win on the field, he’s certainly winning off of it with Dellanno. The two recently set their wedding date and showed off a sneak peek of their venue. Now, Dellanno is supporting her man with an amazing T-shirt tribute that says “WILSON” on it with mostly his picture and one of them together.
Dellanno was incredible all football season with her fits as well while rooting on Zach on the bench like her knee-high boots and custom Wilson vest jacket that upstaged Izzy’s fit.
She after all is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York. The two have been together since 2022 and got engaged in June of 2024.
While it was a newsy day with Zach heading to warmer weather in Miami, Dellanno stole his thunder with her custom shirt.
