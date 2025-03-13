Zach Wilson's fiancée wears wedding dress-like strapless gown on bachelorette party
Nicolette Dellanno looks ready for her June 28th wedding date already with her white gown while on her bachelorette party in Cab San Lucas, Mexico.
The 23-year-old beauty is the fiancée of the now Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson after his recent signing this past week. During his past season with the Denver Broncos, Dellanno turned a lot of heads with her game-day looks like her custom Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots. She’s continued to crush in the offseason as well like her sun-hot dress standing with Izzy Nix, who is the wife of Broncos’ Bo Nix.
Dellanno, who is from New Jersey and works as a fashion designer, met Wilson when he played for the New York Jets in 2022. The couple got engaged in 2024.
Now, she’s enjoying her bachelorette party with her sister and her girlfriends where she was seen wearing a stunning white one-piece on the beach. She posted another photo in a strapless white gown that could double as her actual wedding dress.
Dellanno also posted more bathing suit photos with all of her girls that is sure to get some attention.
Dellanno, luckily, will be able to rock her beach looks like these almost year-round next season in Miami vs. snowy Denver. She’ll also officially be a married woman.
