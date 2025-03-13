The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Zach Wilson's fiancée wears wedding dress-like strapless gown on bachelorette party

Nicolette Dellanno slays a white-hot dress with her sister and girlfriends while in Cabo.

Matt Ryan

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nicolette Dellanno looks ready for her June 28th wedding date already with her white gown while on her bachelorette party in Cab San Lucas, Mexico.

The 23-year-old beauty is the fiancée of the now Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson after his recent signing this past week. During his past season with the Denver Broncos, Dellanno turned a lot of heads with her game-day looks like her custom Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots. She’s continued to crush in the offseason as well like her sun-hot dress standing with Izzy Nix, who is the wife of Broncos’ Bo Nix.

RELATED: Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette flaunts bridal-white swimsuit for bachelorette party

Dellanno, who is from New Jersey and works as a fashion designer, met Wilson when he played for the New York Jets in 2022. The couple got engaged in 2024.

Now, she’s enjoying her bachelorette party with her sister and her girlfriends where she was seen wearing a stunning white one-piece on the beach. She posted another photo in a strapless white gown that could double as her actual wedding dress.

Nicolette Dellanno (middle)
Nicolette Dellanno (middle) / Nicolette Dellanno/Isntagram
Nicolette Dellanno (white dress)
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno crushes white-hot fit on Broncos WAGs trip

Dellanno also posted more bathing suit photos with all of her girls that is sure to get some attention.

Nicolette Dellanno (middle)
Nicolette Dellanno (middle) / Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Dellanno, luckily, will be able to rock her beach looks like these almost year-round next season in Miami vs. snowy Denver. She’ll also officially be a married woman.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion