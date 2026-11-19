Sam Hartman hasn't even handed out his first rose, and he's already catching heat from one of the biggest names in football.

The Washington Commanders quarterback was introduced as the newest star of ABC's "The Bachelor" on Friday, Nov. 13. The casting announcement generated plenty of excitement among reality television fans, but Rob Gronkowski had a decidedly different reaction to the news.

The retired NFL tight end couldn't quite wrap his head around a quarterback making the rounds on national television to promote a dating show in the middle of football season.

And when the subject came up on a recent episode of "The Gronk & Jules Show," Gronkowski made it clear to former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman that it wouldn't have gone over well in his locker room.

Rob Gronkowski Questions Sam Hartman's Decision to Become the Bachelor

“Did I see him on Good Morning America promoting this?” Gronkowski asked. “Like, we’re promoting in the middle of a season? What are we doing?”

The 37-year-old was particularly hung up on Hartman's employment status with the Commanders. Unsure at the time whether the quarterback was on Washington's active roster, Gronkowski offered a rather unforgiving assessment of the situation.

“If you were on the current roster and you accepted this, you deserve a slap in the face,” Gronkowski said.

“Like, if I was the organization, your priorities aren’t straight, obviously. Like, I would just let you go right on the spot if it was the current roster.”

Gronkowski was slightly more forgiving when he learned that Hartman was on Washington's practice squad. Even then, the prospect of a player entertaining a reality television opportunity during the season didn't sit particularly well with him.

“We’re playing with fumes, but I would let it go. But current squad? Yeah, you’re out, because you’re not showing that you’re all in. In the NFL, you’ve gotta be all in,” he said.

“This would’ve been a big distraction.”

Sam Hartman Isn't the First NFL Quarterback to Become the Bachelor

Interestingly enough, one of the people who will be guiding Hartman through his televised search for love has been in his shoes before.

Jesse Palmer, who will return to host the upcoming season, was a quarterback for the New York Giants when he starred as the Bachelor in 2004.

More than two decades later, it's Hartman's turn.

The 27-year-old former Wake Forest and Notre Dame quarterback will headline the franchise's milestone 30th season, which premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027, on ABC. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

Hartman still has several months before Bachelor Nation gets to weigh in on his love life. His career choices, however, are apparently already fair game.

