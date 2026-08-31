Washington Commanders Practice Squad Tracker: Every 2026 Signing After Roster Cuts

The Washington Commanders cut their roster from 91 players to 53 over the last couple of days, establishing their initial roster for the 2026 season. Initial meaning the roster will likely evolve over the next couple of weeks before Washington plays the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. The next phase of the roster-building process starts after the waiver period expires at 1 p.m. ET Monday afternoon, and teams can then start putting together their practice squads. Washington can carry 16 players on the practice squad, or 17 with an additional International Player Pathway exemption. The table below will be updated throughout the process as Washington adds players and is purposely empty at the moment.

Last updated: 4:10 ET, Aug. 31

Player Position Status TBA TBA TBA

Washington can carry 16 players on the practice squad, or 17 with an additional International Player Pathway exemption.

This group will remain fluid for most of the year, especially now after the initial group has been formed. Any player on the list can be released, elevated to the active roster, or signed by another NFL team. We will continue to update the tracker as Washington makes additional practice squad moves.

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