Ayesha Curry is sharing a peek into her and Stephen Curry's Thanksgiving Day traditions.

The couple have been married since July 2011 and share four children: daughters Riley, 14, and Ryan, 11, and sons Canon, 8, and Caius, 1. Ayesha and Stephen shared a joint carousel Instagram post on Saturday, November 28, that began with the two embracing behind their festive table for the holiday.

The second photo gave a look at Ayesha peering over the table settings and first dishes on the table while Stephen examined the additions. The third photo showed Caius wrapping his arms around his big brother, Canon.

In the last photo, the couple posed alongside all of their children, and the whole family participated in an at-home spa treatment. Stephen, Ayesha, and their children wore under-eye patches as Ayesha and Canon added some balm from her Sweet July beauty line.

In another look at the Curry's holiday, Ayesha shared what is her favorite dish over the traditional roasted turkey.

Ayesha Curry Reveals the Holiday Staple at Their Home Over Turkey

When you think of a Thanksgiving Day meal, most would presume turkey takes the spotlight at the center of the table. However, that is not the case for Ayesha.

In a "This or That: Holiday Edition" with Food And Wine, the mom of four's attention gravitates towards Jamaican oxtail. Ayesha shared at the beginning of the video, "I come from a family with some pretty holiday traditions, so this should be very interesting."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) waves to the crowd holding the championship trophy next to wife Ayesha Curry (left) during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. | USA TODAY Sports

The first dishes she was asked to choose between were oxtail and roasted turkey. Without hesitation, she chose oxtail and explained that roasted turkey -- which didn't stand a chance -- was her choice.

"It's my favorite thing in the whole world. I can eat it for lunch, dinner, and snacks," she exclaimed.

Oxtail went up against lasagna, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, stuffing, ham, pecan pie, scalloped potatoes, Jamaican rum cake, and prime rib, but still came out on top. She did mention that lasagna was her "second favorite thing" and that she does make prime rib for Christmas.

When asked if there was anything that would beat oxtail that the reporter hadn't named, a big grin appeared across her face.

"Wine," she said, laughing.

What is Next For Ayesha Curry And Stephen Curry?

Both Ayesha and Stephen have been balancing work schedules with holiday cheer.

Ayesha recently starred in a career-first as the lead in "Second Chance Holiday," where she plays a dating expert who rekindles a romance with her high school sweetheart.

While a scene of her kissing her on-screen love interest, Matthew Daddario, went viral, both Ayesha and Stephen addressed the comments in separate statements online.

The actress told fans that the kiss was obviously just her acting: "It's not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying," Ayesha commented on the video on X.

Stephen also called out former NBA stars Nick Young and Gil Arenas, as well as former NFL star Emmanuel Acho, who shared their comments about Ayesha's role via podcasts at the time.

The Golden State Warriors superstar told them to not speak about his wife negatively and how it "speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not allowed to do."

Steph Curry calls out Nick Young, Gilbert Arenas, and everyone else talking about Ayesha Curry, telling them to keep his wife’s name out of their mouths 😳



“Kind of speaks to a bigger conversation on how you view women in this world and what they’re allowed and what they’re not… pic.twitter.com/OzHluxC6rI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 11, 2026

While the noise around Ayesha's film has calmed down, Stephen is back on the court to do what he does best. The Warriors will be at home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (November 29) at 8:30 pm EST on Prime Video. "Second Chance Holiday" is available now on The Roku Channel.