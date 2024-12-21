Ayesha Curry’s adorable moments with daughters without Steph
While dad Stephen Curry is in the middle of the NBA season for the Golden State Warriors, mom Ayesha Curry had epic daughter date time.
The 35-year-old Ayesha and Steph, 36, have been sharing a lot more rare family photos lately like the adorable Thanksgiving moments including new baby Cai.
She’s also shown off an adorable wine tasting date with Steph, and a naughty pirates costume night out.
With Steph playing, mom had the ultimate daughters night out with Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, to see Taylor Swift’s final show of her Eras Tour on December 8 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Ayesha wrote on her Instgram post, “Took my little swifties to Vancouver to see the last show! Best mommy daughter date yet.”
How adorable, and how fast the girls are growing up.
Steph and Ayesha have been together since meeting as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met while in a church youth group. They married in 2011 and have been an NBA power couple since. They have Riley, Ryan, Cannon, 6, and Cai, born on May 11, 2024.
It’s nice to see mom get some well-deserved girl time, although Steph pics at a Swift concert with the girls would’ve been pretty awesome to see.
