While the Knicks have a long list of celebrities who attend just about every game at Madison Square Garden, their Eastern Conference finals opponent Cavaliers countered with their own world-famous stars taking in the action courtside in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Taylor Swift sat courtside in Cleveland next to her fiancé Travis Kelce on Saturday night to watch the Cavaliers fall 121–108 to the Knicks at Rocket Arena.

At some point either during halftime or after the game, Swift and Kelce walked through the tunnel and were greeted by some fans. One young Cavs fan, wearing a No. 2 Max Strus jersey, called to Kelce to try to get his attention.

Kelce didn’t hear him. But Swift did. So before the power couple walked away to continue their evening, Swift poked Kelce and pointed in the direction of the youngster. Kelce, with a smile on his face, gave the fan a fist bump.

taylor doesn’t play about them kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/WbSXLki6TR — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) May 24, 2026

That wasn’t the only time Swift ushered Kelce over to a youngster to capture a moment those fans will remember forever. On that same walk, Swift directed Kelce over to another young fan for a photo, and the pop star photo-bombed in the background.

Swift took a photo with a young fan herself.

Taylor Swift stopped to take a photo with a young fan during Game 3 between Knicks and Cavs ♥️



(via @mackenziepflum)pic.twitter.com/gRdfBewIOY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 24, 2026

And, in case you missed it, Kelce chugged a beer during the fourth quarter as Swift cheered in the background.

Travis Kelce chugging a beer on the sideline at Knicks-Cavs Game 3 😭🍺 pic.twitter.com/iagNao9EYh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2026

Travis Kelce just chugged a beer in front of Taylor Swift at the Cavs game 😂



(Via @LeahDohertyTV) pic.twitter.com/IbK6U9nhqy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 24, 2026

Unfortunately for Kelce and Swift, the Cavaliers didn’t rally behind his boisterous beer chug, getting outscored 30–26 in the fourth quarter in their 121–108 loss. Cleveland now is on the brink of elimination as it trails the Knicks 3–0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is set to tip off Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Why Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift were at the Knicks-Cavs game on Saturday night

The reason is simple: Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has been a Cavaliers fan his entire life.

Back in March 2024, the Cavaliers actually gave away a bobblehead of Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce. The bobblehead featured the brothers wearing black Cavs jerseys with their respective jersey numbers from their NFL careers—No. 87 for Travis and No. 62 for Jason, the former Eagles center.

Cleveland’s Very Own.



Honoring the Cleveland natives’ passion for basketball and their hometown roots, join us for #CavsCeltics on March 5th at 7PM to receive the exclusive @jasonkelce & @tkelce bobblehead!



TICKETS: https://t.co/0Cv7dmjnBT

READ MORE: https://t.co/XI0SjZU8Zh — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 6, 2024

Saturday night was not the first time Kelce and Swift have attended a Cleveland sporting event together. Back in October 2024, the power couple watched the Guardians take down the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

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