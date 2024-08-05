Katie Ledecky surprises viral superfan via FaceTime (VIDEO)
Some moments are simply meant to come full circle. Earlier this year, a viral video of nine-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky playing peek-a-boo with Michael Jordan resurfaced online. In the video, Ledecky is two years old, and unaware of whom she was playing the game with. More than two decades later, Ledecky has become a legend in her own right, leaving fans in awe of her.
RELATED: Noah Lyles' powerful message after winning first Olympic gold medal
One fan is eight-year-old Madden Lowrey, who attended the Olympics in Paris, and later went viral for her reaction to Ledecky waving at her before winning the gold in her 1500-meter freestyle. In video clips that have since circulated online, Lowrey is seen cheering Ledecky on from the stands, carrying an American flag. When Ledecky waves at her, Lowrey’s jaw drops in pure excitement.
Though Lowrey didn’t get a chance to meet Ledecky personally while in Paris, she received the ultimate surprise once she returned home to Marysville, Kansas.
In a special clip for Access Hollywood, Ledecky surprises Lowery with a FaceTime call.
“I’ve been in touch with her over Instagram for a little bit,” says Ledecky before FaceTiming Lowery. “But now I finally get to meet her.”
Access Hollywood anchor Scott Evans then makes the video call to Lowrey, and asks her “How cool would it be to meet her?”
Lowrey replies “My mom’s trying to get me to stop saying ‘really cool,’ but I don’t know how to say it.”
Ledecky provides her superfan with some reassurance, letting her know “You can say really cool.”
Upon seeing Ledecky on her FaceTime screen, Lowrey once again can’t contain her excitement, letting out an audible gasp. It appears Ledecky is equally excited to chat with her biggest fan.
“I’m so glad you came,” Ledecky tells Lowrey. “You brought a lot of spirit to our team!”
Lowrey herself is a swimmer, who dreams to make it to the Olympics too. And as we’ve seen though past Instagram photos, meet-ups with one’s idols — even virtual ones — can manifest into something bigger.
Ledecky wraps the conversation, promising Lowrey she will meet with her in person upon her return to the U.S.
In the meantime, Lowrey will likely have the most exciting story about how her summer went when she returns to school.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA
Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?