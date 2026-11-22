The world has been getting to know Trinity Rodman better as of late. The NWSL Washington Spirit forward has been making waves outside of soccer in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Trinity Rodman was a featured model in the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She walked down the runway in the "Pink" portion of the show, wearing a cropped black top, boyshorts and a pair of slingback heels.

Rodman Ventures into Fashion and Modeling

She was surrounded by several other fashion and entertainment icons as they all made their way down the runway.

It was another opportunity for Rodman to show the world another side of her interests and personality.

The world of fashion has become a larger part of Trinity Rodman's brand. Whether it's wearing a bold outfit for an event or experimenting with various looks for a photo shoot, Rodman is making quite the fashion statement.

When Washington announced her contract extension in January 2026, Rodman wore a custom Willy Chavarria look. Her outfit consisted of an oversized blazer, a cropped shirt and statement sneakers.

Rodman has expressed that she would like to do more than wear different designers' clothes. In a recent interview with Complex, she stated that eventually she would like to try designing clothes herself. She feels that fashion is a way to express her personality and would love to have something of her own to release into the world.

This could allow her to have another creative outlet away from soccer.

Her Celebrity is Reaching Beyond Sports

The growing attention to Rodman's activities outside of her soccer career is not just limited to her fashion appearances.

According to a profile of the soccer star on Axios.com, Rodman now has more than 1 million followers on Instagram. She has also begun to be recognized by strangers on the street in Washington, D.C.

These other opportunities are opening up for her as well in the world of entertainment and other areas of pop culture.

For Rodman, the fashion shows are fun but also open up more opportunities and bring more attention to female athletes.

This perspective is what has led Rodman to take advantage of opportunities outside of her demanding soccer schedule.

Rodman is The Highest Paid Athlete in the NWSL

While Rodman is busy on the field, she is also making money off of it. According to the Axios profile, Rodman signed a three-year contract with the Washington Spirit for more than $2 million per year, making her the highest-paid women's soccer player in the world.

Rodman's growing visibility also comes at a time when women's sports are attracting more attention. She's finding ways to reach audiences who might not necessarily know her from watching soccer.

There's More to Come Beyond the Field

At 24, Rodman already has an Olympic gold medal to her name after helping the USWNT win in Paris in 2024.

But soccer isn't the only place where she sees opportunities for herself.

Her interest in fashion has given her a chance to explore a different side of her personality, while the entertainment world offers another avenue to build her public profile.

Walking the Victoria's Secret runway was a pretty big step in that direction.

Rodman still has plenty left to accomplish on the soccer field, but she's making it clear that she has interests and ambitions that go well beyond the game.