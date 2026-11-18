Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is following in San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's footsteps as he looks to write his own NFL comeback story after a serious knee injury.

Similar to McCaffrey during previous injury recoveries, Hill traveled overseas to Munich, Germany, to receive treatment from highly regarded orthopedic surgeon and sports physician Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, also known as “Healing Hans.”

Hill took to X to share some behind-the-scenes footage of his rehab journey with Müller-Wohlfahrt.

"Went overseas to work with the Doc who's helped some of the GOATs. The comeback continues. ????????" Hill wrote on X.

Went overseas to work with the Doc who’s helped some of the GOATs.



The comeback continues. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/OFChp416Ua — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 16, 2026

What Makes 'Healing Hans' So Special?

According to ESPN, Müller-Wohlfahrt is famous for using a combination of natural remedies and acupuncture to treat injuries.

One of his popular methods involves injecting Actovegin directly into the injured area, which is an extract made from calf's blood, and an anesthetic mixed with honey.

In the video Hill shared, Müller-Wohlfahrt can be seen injecting Hill's knee with a substance. While it's unclear exactly what treatment Hill is receiving, the physician has built quite a reputation for his work with injured athletes. Notably, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt credited Müller-Wohlfahrt for his 2016 Summer Olympics gold medal run.

Just three days prior to the Olympics, Bolt had suffered a hamstring and pelvic muscle dysfunction that nearly threatened his participation. Müller-Wohlfahrt flew to Rio, where the Olympics were taking place and spent three days using targeted injections on Bolt's injuries.

He went on to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m gold medals and dedicated his 100m victory to Müller-Wohlfahrt

Hill Linked to Reunion With Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Hill has been sidelined ever since he suffered the gruesome left knee injury while playing for Miami against the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, which ultimately required two surgeries.

Tyreek Hill is one tough SOB. If you look at this leg injury, it is not supposed to bend like that. Please pray for Cheetah! I hate that pic.twitter.com/LAxUwAegYD — Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) September 30, 2025

Hill attempted a comeback this past February 2026 but the Dolphins ultimately released him after he failed his physical. Now a free agent, Hill has been linked to a potential reunion with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, although nothing has been confirmed.

However, if "Healing Hans" can work his magic on Hill just as he did on other profound athletes, the possibilities for his comeback are endless.