Tyreek Hill Next Team Market Still Points to KC Return

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, specifically for a wide receiver. Reports say that if Kansas City does not find a receiver at the deadline, Tyreek Hill is its fallback option. There is a 28% chance that Hill reunites with the Chiefs this season on Kalshi’s NFL market.

Tyreek Hill’s next team market on Kalshi has simmered down on the Chiefs. However, they remain the top team to acquire him. Roughly two weeks ago, he had a 67% chance of landing in Kansas City. Kalshi grades the market based on which team Hill is with by December 31. A $10 trade that he ends up in Kansas City profits $24.

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Chiefs looking for a receiver

It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to acquire a receiver ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline. Kansas City’s receiving room has suffered several injuries at the position this season, including Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, who’ve both missed time.

Injuries aside, the Chiefs lack a true X receiver who can stay healthy. With that, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reports that he expects them to be buyers at the position come the deadline.

“I do expect them to be buyers at the trade deadline. They have targeted, it seems the past couple of years, a receiver. We know we’ve talked about who are they going to acquire. I would expect them to have conversations surrounding a receiver.”

Roadblocks standing in the way

While Kalshi leans on the Chiefs for Hill’s next team, the only option sitting ahead of Kansas City is retirement. With recent reports, it is a realistic option as well. Continuing with his reports, Rapoport also suggested that Hill is still not healthy enough. Hill suffered a gruesome dislocated left knee and torn ACL in Week 4 last season and has been recovering since.

There are also off-the-field issues to consider as well. A Miami court found Hill liable for two counts of battery dating back to early 2024 and could potentially face punishment from the NFL in the form of suspension.

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