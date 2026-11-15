Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys will once again have a national audience, despite stumbling to a 4-5 record to start the season. Dallas welcomes the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a crucial Week 10 showdown on FOX.

Dallas is within striking distance of the NFC East lead, so a win over the 49ers, who are currently favored to win Super Bowl 61, would go a long way in building momentum as the team prepares for a three-game stretch at home that could change the course of their season.

For today's game, the NFL was forced to make a handful of changes to the referee assignments because of the unprecedented FAA shutdown before the weekend, so the Cowboys' officiating crew has some major adjustments.

The good news, or bad news depending on how you view it, is that FOX Sports' top team will still be calling the game as America's Game of the Week.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night. Let's take a closer look.

Cowboys vs. 49ers Week 10 Announcer Pairing

Fox Sports' Kevin Burkhardt with Tom Brady before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Cowboys and 49ers are playing in America's Game of the Week, fans will be treated to the FOX Sports A-Team. That means we will once again hear Tom Brady providing his insight on the action throughout the evening.

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline

As for the men in stripes, John Hussey will be leading the way.

Cowboys vs. 49ers, Week 10 Referee Assignment

NFL referee John Hussey practices his coin flip before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys vs. 49ers game was originally set to be officiated by Bill Vinovich's crew, but due to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) calling a nationwide ground stop on Friday, the NFL was forced to make several changes. Hussey's crew now gets the call.

However, Hussey is losing the crew umpire, Duane Heydt, who was assigned to the Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints game earlier in the afternoon because he was within driving distance.

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