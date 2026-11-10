The sands are rapidly passing through to the bottom of the hourglass as time continues to tick for the Kansas City Chiefs to send away or add players at the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, general manager Brett Veach must notify the league office of any pending moves or otherwise not be able to make swaps until the offseason. After a bit of a down period, Monday saw plenty of trade activity throughout the sport, and Tuesday figures to bring more of the same.

With multiple holes on the roster and plenty of 2027 NFL Draft capital at its disposal, will Kansas City strike while the iron's hot and find a way to improve a 6-2 team? In a wide-open AFC race, it may be wise to do so.

Follow along with our Chiefs trade deadline tracker for the latest rumors, news and reports prior to this afternoon's cutoff. You'll also find a history of how KC's approached the deadline, as well as which positions need to be addressed the most.

Latest Chiefs trade rumors

It wouldn't be a trade deadline without the pot being stirred on the local and national scenes. Here's the latest buzz on who the Chiefs could be targeting, what it may cost and how likely a deal is to be made. The most recent discourse is up top.

Chiefs have had interest in Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for 'some time'

On a Monday episode of "The Aftermath" on NFL Network, insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Kansas City has been eyeing Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a while now.

"For the Kansas City Chiefs, they have been interested in Brian Thomas Jr. for some time, even going back to last year," Rapoport said. "It feels like a matter of when, not if. We just don't know if that's something that's going to happen this season or maybe in the offseason.

"As we've discussed, one of the issues for the Jaguars is how much do they want to help a team that could potentially be someone they would see down the road? He does seem to be — Brian Thomas Jr. seems to be — the player that is garnering the most interest on the receiver market."

From The Aftermath on @nflnetwork: How willing are the #Colts to make trades? pic.twitter.com/kBErOWP7NX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2026

Despite limited traction, Chiefs will 'continue to have conversations' about a receiver trade

During Sunday's Week 9 triumph over the New York Jets, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson relayed some of her conversation with Veach. While Kansas City didn't necessarily get the news it wanted regarding a big-name wide receiver trade, the front office planned to keep pushing forward into Tuesday.

"Guys, we've been talking about the lack of deep threats for the Chiefs," Wolfson began. "I spoke with GM Brett Veach before the game. He told me that as the trade deadline approaches, the focus continues to be at that wide receiver position.

"There has been increased dialogue this week, and he found that some of the major franchise players they looked at are off the market. But they will continue to have conversations over the next 24 hours to see if they can get something done by the trade deadline."

With the trade deadline approaching, Chiefs GM Brett Veach told @tracywolfson the team will continue to have conversations with the focus being on a move for a wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/xNs8WaQzcZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 8, 2026

Kansas City 'checking on everyone' in pursuit of a wideout

In a November 7 story for The Athletic, Jonathan Jones dove into his latest intel from around the league. Regarding moves he felt were "more likely than not to happen," he issued a prediction that the Chiefs "will have a new wide receiver" by the time the deadline passes.

Jones added that multiple sources told him the Chiefs sought after a "big-name receiver," although a rival executive told him the club is "checking on everyone." Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs continues to be the flavor of the week here.

Confirmed or reported Chiefs trades at NFL trade deadline

No confirmed or reported moves yet.

Be sure to check our Chiefs trade deadline tracker throughout the day for continued updates to find out whether Veach strikes gold.

Chiefs trade history under general manager Brett Veach

Earlier in his Chiefs tenure, Veach constructed a reputation for overcorrecting during the offseason and handing out early-round picks to opposing front offices like candy in exchange for their established talents. He's since shifted to a different extreme approach, making gutsy calls to swap out some stars for more NFL Draft capital and, thus, more bites out of the apple.

Examples of the former are trades for defensive end Frank Clark (2019) and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (2021). On the latter side, think of Kansas City moving wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins (2022) and cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams (2026).

Those were all offseason moves, though. Here's a breakdown of every in-season trade Veach has made dating back to the beginning of his time with the organization as general manager.

2017: N/A

N/A 2018: N/A

N/A 2019: N/A

N/A 2020: RB DeAndre Washington & 2021 seventh-round pick to Dolphins for 2021 sixth-round pick

RB DeAndre Washington & 2021 seventh-round pick to Dolphins for 2021 sixth-round pick 2021: G Laurent Duvernay-Tarfdif to Jets for TE Daniel Brown, 2022 sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers for DE Melvin Ingram

G Laurent Duvernay-Tarfdif to Jets for TE Daniel Brown, 2022 sixth-round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers for DE Melvin Ingram 2022: 2023 third-round pick & 2023 sixth-round pick to New York Giants for WR Kadarius Toney, CB Rashad Fenton to Atlanta Falcons for 2023 conditional seventh-round pick

2023 third-round pick & 2023 sixth-round pick to New York Giants for WR Kadarius Toney, CB Rashad Fenton to Atlanta Falcons for 2023 conditional seventh-round pick 2023: 2025 sixth-round pick to Jets for WR Mecole Hardman & 2025 seventh-round pick

2025 sixth-round pick to Jets for WR Mecole Hardman & 2025 seventh-round pick 2024: 2025 fifth-round pick to Tennessee Titans for WR DeAndre Hopkins, 2026 sixth-round pick to New England Patriots for DE Josh Uche

2025 fifth-round pick to Tennessee Titans for WR DeAndre Hopkins, 2026 sixth-round pick to New England Patriots for DE Josh Uche 2025: N/A

Chiefs' biggest trade deadline needs

Here are the most pressing areas of need for Veach and company to consider at the deadline, ranked in order of how much an addition would help.

Wide receiver: The wideout spot is far and away the biggest position to go after if you're the Chiefs. Given the extended absence of Tyquan Thornton and the recent injury to Xavier Worthy, it only makes more sense. There are numerous names available, although not all of them are true needle-movers.

Offensive tackle: Kansas City is backed into a tough spot here. The club has already moved for Joshua Ezeudu via trade earlier this year and added Diego Pounds in the same fashion, so investing more seems silly. There's also the question of whether left tackle Josh Simmons will eventually return from injury. Still, an improvement over one of Kahlil Benson or Jaylon Moore would be a big-time boost.

Defensive end: In Week 9's win over the Jets, the Chiefs enjoyed a five-sack performance that flashed the ceiling of their pass rush. With that said, it was against an offensive line and quarterback who are notorious for finding themselves in that position. Another nice piece at the defensive end spot is a nice idea, although the easiest solution could simply be giving rookie R Mason Thomas more reps.

Tight end: Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger and might be entering the home stretch of his final NFL season. Behind him, Noah Gray is a well below-average blocker. Jake Briningstool has all of three catches on five targets this year.

Linebacker: With NFL teams seeming to live in their subpackages, the Chiefs don't have a true need for a third linebacker. That said, it's never a bad idea to invest in some depth, especially with Drue Tranquill in the final year of his contract.

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