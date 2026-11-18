If one aspect of the San Francisco 49ers deserves praise this year, it's their running back coaching.

Christian McCaffrey's reduced workload has played a massive part in that. The 49ers kept their word throughout the offseason, and rookie Kaelon Black is already proving to be a valuable addition in easing the burden, albeit only some of the time.

The two running backs are producing at an identical rate, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. McCaffrey has naturally (and unsurprisingly) had more opportunities, accumulating 519 rushing yards from 115 carries, while Black has managed 356 yards on 79 attempts.

Black has now spent half a season learning from McCaffrey. There are few better running backs in the league to learn from. McCaffrey is not only an excellent runner but also a reliable receiver who offers plenty in the passing game. His 1,000-1,000 yard season says enough.

With injuries to offensive weapons becoming a frequent occurrence in 2025 and this season, McCaffrey's importance to the 49ers has only increased. He led the team in both rushing and receiving last season and currently ranks second in receiving behind George Kittle.

“I think Christian’s the perfect mentor just because even if he doesn’t say anything, just how Christian works every second. Christian’s the most detailed, focused, obsessive player I’ve ever been around," shared head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday.

"Just watch how he blocks when Deebo’s [Samuel Sr.] running back and he’s playing receiver and just the technique and the effort he goes through on every single play.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) rushes the ball ball for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just the way Christian plays football is the best example or mentor to anybody who’s on our team or anybody who wants to watch how a football player goes about his business. I also think Christian really respects Kaelon.

"I remember Christian telling me right when he got here how much of a pro that guy seemed like and seemed like he was made of the right stuff.

"It’s because K.B., similar to Christian, he works at everything. He’s very hard on himself. He’s very tough and approaches each day to get better. As talents and as people, I think they pair together very well.”

This could prove particularly valuable for San Francisco in the long run. McCaffrey won't be able to maintain his current level forever, but Black showing similar traits gives the 49ers another reason to be encouraged about their future at running back.

Black has made a notable impact in several games, but his performance against the Dallas Cowboys saw a big step in his development.