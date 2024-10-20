Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia look like sisters at swanky Indian wedding
It’s great to see Vanessa and Natalia Bryant together, but you may have trouble telling the mom and daughter apart.
Natalia, the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, looks so grown-up. The 21 year old recently turned heads in a preppy miniskirt, back-to-school fit, and a gorgeous black dress. She’s even shown off her smooth dance moves.
Natalia first modeled the latest look in a traditional Indian sari custom fit, and then Vanessa, 42, followed up with her photos, including the mother-daughter duo together from a swanky Indian wedding.
The two look so alike as Vanessa doesn’t age at all. They could easily pass as sisters.
The saris were crafted by KYNAH, a luxury Indian fashion and bridal wear brand from designer Aisha Rawji, which has a flagship store in Los Angeles.
When Natalia isn’t modeling, she’s a fourth year student at USC studying film. One day she hopes to be a film director. She’s also a big sis and helps mom with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.
No doubt Vanessa will be watching Sunday’s big Game 6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets NLCS — she’s a huge Dodgers fan. Maybe her “twin” daughter, who is also an LA fan, will be joining her.
