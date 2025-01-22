Who is Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson's wife Jessica? The crazy story of how they met
Ben Johnson recently made headlines for snagging the head coaching position for the Chicago Bears, a position he earned after helping the Detroit Lions finish with a 15-2 record in the 2024-2025 NFL season.
While his journey from offensive coordinator to head coach is impressive, the story of how he met his wife, Jessica, is just as wild — and it even involves a country music star.
Here is everything we know about Jessica — and how Ben won her over.
Ben "stole" Jessica from Chase Rice
In December 2024, country star Chase Rice took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that he used to date Jessica in middle school. He joked that Ben, who was the quarterback at Chase's middle school, stole her away and married her. However, there appeared to be nothing but love from the celebrated musician, who wished the happy couple — and Ben's Lions — all good fortunes
“I’m still mad he stole my middle school dance date from me and married her, but it was great to see you too, Jessica. How ’bout them 12-1 Detroit Lions.”
Chase's tweet ended up being viewed over 24,000 times.
Jessica has been with Ben throughout his NFL tenure
Jessica was born in Asheville, North Carolina and stayed in the state for college as she graduated from North Carolina State University in 2008.
Throughout that time, she stood by Ben's side and supported him when he started his coaching career in the NFL in 2012.
She and Ben have three kids together
Jessica and Ben took their high school romance to the next level in 2014 when they tied the knot. They have three children together: Emory, Kennedy, and Halle.
The Johnson family will now be relocating to the Windy City as Ben prepares for his new role as head coach of the Bears.
