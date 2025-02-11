Who were the highest-paid wide receivers for the 2024-2025 NFL season?
The 2024-2025 NFL season is officially in the books following the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
While 31 other teams fell short of their championship goals for the year, a good number of players are still counting their blessings — in their wallets. This includes one of football's most important decisions, the wide receiver. But who earned the most in this position in 2024-2025?
Here are the ten highest-paid receivers in the NFL from this past season.
10. Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million with the Los Angeles Rams)
Cooper Kupp may be in the market for a new NFL team after announcing that he had been put on the trading block by the Los Angeles Rams, but Kupp still raked in a hefty paycheck this past year. He made $26.7 million and played a key role in getting the Rams to the NFC Divisional round in the playoffs despite having only 710 receiving yards on the season.
9. D.J. Moore ($27.5 million with the Chicago Bears)
The Chicago Bears were expected to have a big rebound season following the addition of top draft pick Caleb Williams at quarterback. While that didn't pan out as they had hoped, what did pan out was the play of D.J. Moore, who had 98 catches on the season for 966 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was well worth the $27.5 million the Bears paid him.
8. Davante Adams ($28 million with the Las Vegas Raiders)
Before getting traded to the New York Jets in the middle of the season DaVante Adams was earning a whopping $28 million annually with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets would then give him a base salary of $16.89 million after the sides agreed to a contract restructure. Between the two teams, Adams had another exceptional season with 1,063 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
7. Jaylen Waddle ($28.25 million with the Miami Dolphins)
The Miami Dolphins faced a slew of injuries in the 2025-2025 season, including their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Due to Tua being out, star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had much lower statistics than normal, only pulling in 58 catches for 744 yards on the season. On top of that, Waddle only had 2 receiving touchdowns for the years. Regardless, he still pulled in $28.25 million and the Dolphins finished 8-9.
6. & 5. Tyreek Hill ($30 million with the Miami Dolphins) & Brandon Aiyuk ($30 million with the San Francisco 49ers)
A tie for the #6 and #5 spot. Like Waddle, Tyreek Hill also had a less-than-stellar year with the Dolphins due to Tua's injury, but he still managed to secure 900+ receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brandon Ayiuk had his 2024-2025 season cut short due to an injury he suffered in October. Regardless, both receivers pulled in $30 million for the year.
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.002 million with the Detroit Lions)
One of the Detroit Lions biggest offensive weapons over the last few years has been Amon-Ra St. Brown — and this past season was more of the same. Brown helped the highest-scoring offense in the league with his 115 catches, 1,263 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. The team paid him handsomely for it — just over $30 million for the year. Unfortunately for the first place Lions, they were shockingly defeated by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs.
3. A.J. Brown ($32 million with the Philadelphia Eagles)
The Eagles were the 2024-2025 champs for a reason, and star receiver A.J. Brown was a huge part of it. Brown's $32 million salary for the season was not wasted, as he raked in over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, an added 7 touchdowns to his stat sheet. More importantly, Brown showed up big for The Birds in Super Bowl LIX — including catching touchdown that assured the Chiefs would never catch up.
2. CeeDee Lamb ($34 million with the Dallas Cowboys)
The Dallas Cowboys fired their head coach after failing to make it to the playoffs in their disappointing 2024-2025 season. CeeDee Lamb should not be blamed for the team's shortcomings as he still managed to have 101 catches for 1,194 yards and 6 scores. His $34 million for the year was one of the highest receiver contracts in league history, other than our #1 spot.
1. Justin Jefferson ($35 million with the Minnesota Vikings)
The Minnesota Vikings struck gold when they signed Justin Jefferson, and the standout receiver proved in 2024-2025 that his $35 million per year is a bargain. Jefferson had 103 catches for 1,533 yards on the season, plus 10 touchdowns on top of it. His dynamic play helped the Vikings, led by bridge quarterback Sam Darnold, to the playoffs — where they were defeated in the Wild Card round by the Rams.
