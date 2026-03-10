Why Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos Called Off Wedding Allegedly Revealed

While the Dallas Cowboys go through the legal tampering period to negotiate with talent who can come in and improve the roster, star quarterback Dak Prescott has also been finding his way into the headlines.

Prescott and ex-fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos called off their wedding just one month before it was scheduled to take place in Italy. Prescott and Ramos had been on their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas at the time their wedding was called off.

Ramos has disputed that the relationship fell apart because of a disagreement about a prenup, and the relationship was reportedly rocky "behind the scenes" before tensions boiled over.

Now, there are further allegations from "a source familiar with the situation," according to the New York Post's Page Six. Per the report, Ramos called off the wedding after accusing him of "ongoing infidelity issues."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose and Aurora at training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Our source says Ramos and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback stayed behind after their friends left, at which point she found out that Prescott was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings," the report claims.

Neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly addressed the matter in public, though an email to wedding guests about the cancellation was leaked by TMZ Sports.

"As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026," the email read. "It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers."

The couple shares two children: Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose. and their second daughter, Aurora Rayne,who is named after her father-- Dak's first name is Rayne. The children are two years old and nine months old. They will now turn their attention toward co-parenting their two children. Prescott and Ramos began dating in the fall of 2023. In October 2024, Prescott proposed to Ramos while out on a golf course.