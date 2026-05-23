Dak Prescott, Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Reunite For Daughter's Birthday Party

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying some time off before reporting back to the team facility on Monday, June 1, for the start of organized team activities. For star quarterback Dak Prescott, that meant some quality time with his daughters.

On Friday night, Prescott and ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos reunited to celebrate their youngest daughter, Aurora, who turned one.

The couple put their differences aside to throw Aurora an adorable dinosaur-themed birthday party. Prescott and Ramos were all smiles in photos shared to her social media accounts.

"How is this perfect baby 1 today? Grateful for the best day celebrating her," Ramos captioned a photo of herself with Prescott and their daughters. She also shared a video of a sweet interaction with Aurora and Prescott.

Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos together at daughter's first birthday party. pic.twitter.com/TU0SIOl4Uf — Athlete TikTok (@AthleteTikToks) May 23, 2026

Prescott and Ramos called off their wedding at the end of March, just weeks before their planned wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The couple called off their wedding after their joint bachelor and bachelorette trips in the Bahamas.

Despite calling it quits, Prescott and Ramos made it clear that their focus was co-parenting their daughters, MJ and Aurora, and things seem to be going well.

Earlier this month, Prescott was linked to rumors involving one of Ramos' bridesmaids, but those rumors were immediately shot down by the star signal-caller.

Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos' Relationship History

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott and Sarah Jane were first linked in the fall of 2023, before confirming their relationship during the football season as she continued to frequent games at AT&T Stadium. In February 2024, Prescott and Ramos welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose, who is commonly referred to as MJ. Prescott and Ramos got matching tattoos to honor baby MJ.

In October 2024, Prescott proposed to Ramos on a golf course during the team's bye week. Their wedding was set for April 2026 in Lake Como, Italy. In May 2025, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, who is named after Prescott. Aurora's middle name, Rayne, is actually Dak Prescott's legal first name.

Unfortunately, the couple called things quits on at the end of March 2026, just one month before their wedding. A reason for their relationship ending was never publicly confirmed, but they refuted any rumors about infidelity.

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