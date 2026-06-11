Ranking the Best Celebrity Moments and Reactions From Knicks’ Wild Game 4 Comeback

The Knicks’ improbable comeback 107–106 win over the Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals will go down as one of those rare “Where Were You?” moments in sports.

For a handful of celebrities who consider themselves to be supporters of the blue and orange, that answer would be courtside at Madison Square Garden. Alongside nearly 20,000 other fans in the building, the celebs watched as the Knicks rallied back from a 29-point deficit in the third quarter to win by one point and take a 3–1 series lead heading into Game 5.

Here are the best moments and reactions from celebrities in attendance at the historic Game 4, ranked:

6. Timothée Chalamet jumps around with Knicks fans

Not even Lisan al-Gaib saw the Knicks’ comeback coming. Well, maybe he did.

In the minutes following the greatest NBA Finals comeback in league history, Chalamet celebrated with fellow Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden in a scene that looks like it was plucked from a House of Pain music video.

Timmy is a man of the people 😂 pic.twitter.com/upyWmeT2Sg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2026

Chalamet also celebrated with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner after the final buzzer sounded:

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET AND KYLIE JENNER CELEBRATING THIS EPIC KNICKS WIN. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/k9oTYiS7tO — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 11, 2026

5. Taylor Swift proves her Knicks fandom

Attending her second NBA playoff game this spring (and this time without fiancé Travis Kelce), Swift sat courtside next to her buddies, the HAIM sisters, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. The ESPN cameras found her several times over the Knicks’ run in the second half:

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay going crazy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gbmR3Tyf1O — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2026

Taylor Swift after the bucket from Jalen Brunson. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wCEOF3zb1i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2026

After the game, Swift was her normal fan-friendly self, waving around a rally towel and jumping around with the people:

TAYLOR SWIFT HYPED AFTER KNICKS HISTORIC GAME 4 COMEBACK 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/z0ZiWpgkzf — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Taylor Swift, Knicks fan. Confirmed.

4. AJ Dybantsa couldn’t believe his eyes

The BYU star and projected top pick in the upcoming NBA draft was the league’s player correspondent during Game 4. He held a microphone to catch his reaction to OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in.

GAME 4 NBA PLAYER CORRESPONDENT AJ DYBANTSA REACTS TO OG'S TIP-IN 🚨



"OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD!" pic.twitter.com/3psiHNZr7w — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

3. Mariska Hargitay jumps into the arms of Rick Brunson after final buzzer

Olivia Benson knows ball.

Hargitay has been a mainstay at Madison Square Garden over the years, and she’s developed a special relationship with the Knicks’ biggest star in Jalen Brunson, who is a big fan of SVU. Brunson is often seen giving Hargitay a big hug after Knicks games, both wins and losses. Following New York’s incredible comeback in Game 4, Hargitay jumped into the arms of Brunson’s dad, Rick Brunson, an assistant on Mike Brown’s staff who played for the Knicks the last time they were in the Finals in 1999.

I’m crying she legit ran onto the court after the won and jumped into Rick Brunson’s arms😭🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/TibJbR3NtQ — Brianna (@BriL_1995) June 11, 2026

She also gave OG Anunoby a big hug after his game-winning block and tip-in to seal the victory:

Mariska Hargitay was going CRAZY ALL NIGHT and shared a moment with OG Anunoby after his INCREDIBLE game-winning play! pic.twitter.com/r4TXmpaKeL — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) June 11, 2026

Hargitay called Wednesday “the greatest night” of her life.

2. Tracy Morgan in tears on the way home from Game 4

The former 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live star is about as real as they come among Knicks fans. He’s been a diehard fan for decades, sitting courtside and rooting hard through all the ups and downs (and mostly downs) at Madison Square Garden. Following Game 4, cameras caught Morgan in tears in the backseat of a car on his way home.

Tracy Morgan was spotted in tears after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.



(🎥 Access Hollywood/IG) pic.twitter.com/tReHmabTx0 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 11, 2026

One more Knicks win will likely have Morgan drowning in tears.

1. Larry David reacts to Josh Hart’s missed bucket

Hart, a Knicks hero for their entire postseason run, almost cost his team the game.

With two minutes to play and the Knicks trailing by one point, Hart grabbed a tipped De’Aaron Fox pass and had a clear fastbreak to the hoop. But as he jumped to slam or lay the ball in, Hart lost control of it. The basketball hit the back iron and ricocheted back down to Fox, who was waiting alone for the rebound. The basket would’ve given the Knicks their first lead of the game.

Larry David, the man behind Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld, nearly fell onto the court in disbelief after Hart’s layup clanked off the rim.

Larry David reacts to the now forgotten Josh Hart miss. pic.twitter.com/ICZBQBnhYW — Dave Mager (@DaveMagerNews) June 11, 2026

On the ensuing possession, Victor Wembanyama missed two free-throw attempts and Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks their first lead at 105–104 with 1:22 to play, a lead they would hold until the final buzzer.

Pretty, pretty good.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.