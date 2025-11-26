USA Hockey Releases Olympic Sweaters for Milano Cortina
The morning of Nov. 26 brought plenty of excitement for USA Hockey, as it saw the United States unveil its Olympic and Paralympic hockey jerseys that will be worn by both the men's and women's hockey teams on the biggest international stage, alongside the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team. The sweaters will be worn during the rapidly approaching Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
Two-time Paralympic old medalist Jack Wallace officially revealed the jerseys on NBC's "Today" show. The sweaters were designed by Nike and were lovingly inspired by the United States 1960 men’s Olympic team that captured the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the red, white and blue.
There are two jerseys — one crisp white (to serve as the "away") and the other royal blue (to serve as the "home" jersey) — which feature diagonal "USA" lettering across the chest in addition to a gold-accented USA Hockey crest on the right shoulder. The sweaters also feature a collar with the words, “LAND OF THE FREE HOME OF THE BRAVE,” written insider the collar to serve as a reminder for the athletes wearing the jersey that they are representing something bigger than just themselves, USA Hockey said in a release.
USA Hockey Releases Olympic Jersey Pictures
Replica jerseys are to go on sale Dec. 4 at 9:00 a.m. EST exclusively at ShopUSAHockey.com for 24 hours. Sweaters will then be available Dec. 5 at all other retailers.
It was also recently announced that the International Ice Hockey Federation has made neck guards mandatory for hockey players participating in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
The United States announced its first six players for the Games in Milan back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.
This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The men's tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22. The United States — which last won an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey during the 1980's "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid, New York — is scheduled to open play on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. EST).
The women’s tournament begins on Feb. 5, with Team USA looking to win its third gold medal and first since 2018. All final rosters are due on Dec. 31 with an official announcement to be made in early January.
The most recent medal for America was at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in overtime resulted in a silver medal for the United States.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!