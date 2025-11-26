Breakaway on SI

USA Hockey Releases Olympic Sweaters for Milano Cortina

Inspired by the 1960 team that won Olympic gold for America for the first time, USA Hockey has officially unveiled their jerseys for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics and Paralympics.

Jennifer Streeter

Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk (7) and forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrate defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) goal against Team Canada during the second period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk (7) and forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrate defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) goal against Team Canada during the second period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The morning of Nov. 26 brought plenty of excitement for USA Hockey, as it saw the United States unveil its Olympic and Paralympic hockey jerseys that will be worn by both the men's and women's hockey teams on the biggest international stage, alongside the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team. The sweaters will be worn during the rapidly approaching Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Two-time Paralympic old medalist Jack Wallace officially revealed the jerseys on NBC's "Today" show. The sweaters were designed by Nike and were lovingly inspired by the United States 1960 men’s Olympic team that captured the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the red, white and blue.

There are two jerseys — one crisp white (to serve as the "away") and the other royal blue (to serve as the "home" jersey) — which feature diagonal "USA" lettering across the chest in addition to a gold-accented USA Hockey crest on the right shoulder. The sweaters also feature a collar with the words, “LAND OF THE FREE HOME OF THE BRAVE,” written insider the collar to serve as a reminder for the athletes wearing the jersey that they are representing something bigger than just themselves, USA Hockey said in a release.

USA Hockey Releases Olympic Jersey Pictures

Replica jerseys are to go on sale Dec. 4 at 9:00 a.m. EST exclusively at ShopUSAHockey.com for 24 hours. Sweaters will then be available Dec. 5 at all other retailers.

It was also recently announced that the International Ice Hockey Federation has made neck guards mandatory for hockey players participating in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The United States announced its first six players for the Games in Milan back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The men's tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game on Feb. 22. The United States — which last won an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey during the 1980's "Miracle on Ice" in Lake Placid, New York — is scheduled to open play on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. EST).

The women’s tournament begins on Feb. 5, with Team USA looking to win its third gold medal and first since 2018. All final rosters are due on Dec. 31 with an official announcement to be made in early January.

The most recent medal for America was at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal” in overtime resulted in a silver medal for the United States.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

Home/News Feed Page