2026 U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster Unveiled
USA Hockey named 28 players to the preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team on Dec. 1.
The final roster will consist of 25 players who will represent the United States in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026, in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minn.
Of the 28 players listed on the preliminary roster, eight were first-round NHL selections and nine helped the U.S. to win its second consecutive gold medal in the IIHF World Junior Championship one year ago. Team USA will first meet for a training camp at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn., from Dec.15-23.
All 28 of these players will take part in USA Hockey's final evaluation camp for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Bruins' No 7 Selection Featured on USA Hockey Juniors' Roster
General manager of the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey — John Vanbiesbrouck — said this group in particular will be tough to shorten down to the required 25.
“We're excited about the group of players we've named," Vanbiesbrouck said, according to the Team USA release. "It's always difficult to narrow it down, but we're set for what we know will be a very competitive camp that will help us get to our final roster."
The 28 players selected include 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. A total of 25 of the 28 have already been selected by league teams, including eight second-round selections in addition to the eight first-rounders previously referenced.
USA Hockey posted the full roster, which is as follows:
James Hagens is featured and was selected No. 7 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft. Hagens also currently leads Boston College with nine goals and 16 points in 14 games as a sophomore this season. The forward had nine points across five goals and four assists in seven games to assist the red, white and blue to win a second straight gold medal at the 2025 WJC in Ottawa.
Defenseman EJ Emery was the New York Rangers’ first selection in the first round, No. 30 overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft. Emery spent the last two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program and appeared in 61 games with the Under-18 team, tallying 16 assists.
Fellow defenseman Cole Huston is listed as a potential returner and was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the second-round (No. 43 overall) of the 2024 draft.
According to NHL.com, three players listed are eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft — netminder A.J. Reyelts, defensemen Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Chase Reid.
Team USA will play its first game in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship against Germany, which is slated for Dec. 26 in Saint Paul. The U.S. looks to win a third straight WJC gold medal for the first time in history.
