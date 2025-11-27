Breakaway on SI

Rangers Recall Defenseman Scott Morrow from Hartford

The New York Rangers made a pair of roster transactions — with Scott Morrow and Connor Mackey — on Thanksgiving Day ahead of taking on the Boston Bruins.

Jennifer Streeter

Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Scott Morrow (60) plays the puck during the third period of a preseason game against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
There's no rest for the New York Rangers. Thanksgiving morning saw General Manager and President Chris Drury announce that the Rangers have assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the American Hockey League affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack.

In a corresponding move, the Rangers have also recalled fellow-blueliner Scott Morrow from Hartford.

Rangers Make Pair of Roster Transactions ahead of Matchup Against Bruins

These latest roster transactions come following a 4-2 win for the Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes. Morrow's recall predates the Blueshirts taking on the Boston Bruins on Nov. 28 at TD Garden; puck-drop is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.

Mackey was recalled from the Wolf Pack on Nov. 26 in addition to forward Jusso Pärssinen being assigned to the AHL affiliate following clearing waivers.

Mackey, 29, has recorded three assists in 15 games with Hartford so far this year, his third season with the Wolf Pack. He has tallied 11 points from four goals and seven assists in the NHL so far, and is in the midst of his sixth season in league play. The defenseman was signed by the Rangers as a free agent in July, 2023.

New York Rangers defenseman Connor Mackey
Dec 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Connor Mackey (14) waves to the crowd in the first period after fighting against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Morrow — who was acquired by Drury and the Rangers back in July in exchange for fellow D-man K'Andre Miller — was previously not permitted to be called back up prior to play against Carolina due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA rules). This is due to the fact that when a player is assigned to the AHL, he is now required to appear in a minor league game before the NHL club recalls him again. Morrow tallied one assist and three shots in the Wolf Pack's 6-3 loss against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 26.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points in 52 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the Hurricanes, scoring six points from one goal and five assists. Morrow, 23, was originally selected at No. 40 overall (second-round) of the 2021 NHL Draft by Carolina.

The Wolf Pack next play on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 at the Cleveland Monsters.

Most recently against Carolina, Rangers Will Cuylle, Noah Laba, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck all tallied goals in the win. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin recorded 36 saves for .947 save percentage. Laba took his rookie lap back in Oct. following a standout camp and leading the Blueshirts with six preseason points across two goals and four assists.

The Rangers currently sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 26 points — tied with the Carolina Blue Jackets — and have a 12-11-2 overall record.

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

