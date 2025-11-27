Rangers Recall Defenseman Scott Morrow from Hartford
There's no rest for the New York Rangers. Thanksgiving morning saw General Manager and President Chris Drury announce that the Rangers have assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the American Hockey League affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers have also recalled fellow-blueliner Scott Morrow from Hartford.
Rangers Make Pair of Roster Transactions ahead of Matchup Against Bruins
These latest roster transactions come following a 4-2 win for the Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes. Morrow's recall predates the Blueshirts taking on the Boston Bruins on Nov. 28 at TD Garden; puck-drop is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
Mackey was recalled from the Wolf Pack on Nov. 26 in addition to forward Jusso Pärssinen being assigned to the AHL affiliate following clearing waivers.
Mackey, 29, has recorded three assists in 15 games with Hartford so far this year, his third season with the Wolf Pack. He has tallied 11 points from four goals and seven assists in the NHL so far, and is in the midst of his sixth season in league play. The defenseman was signed by the Rangers as a free agent in July, 2023.
Morrow — who was acquired by Drury and the Rangers back in July in exchange for fellow D-man K'Andre Miller — was previously not permitted to be called back up prior to play against Carolina due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA rules). This is due to the fact that when a player is assigned to the AHL, he is now required to appear in a minor league game before the NHL club recalls him again. Morrow tallied one assist and three shots in the Wolf Pack's 6-3 loss against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 26.
During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points in 52 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the Hurricanes, scoring six points from one goal and five assists. Morrow, 23, was originally selected at No. 40 overall (second-round) of the 2021 NHL Draft by Carolina.
The Wolf Pack next play on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 at the Cleveland Monsters.
Most recently against Carolina, Rangers Will Cuylle, Noah Laba, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck all tallied goals in the win. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin recorded 36 saves for .947 save percentage. Laba took his rookie lap back in Oct. following a standout camp and leading the Blueshirts with six preseason points across two goals and four assists.
The Rangers currently sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 26 points — tied with the Carolina Blue Jackets — and have a 12-11-2 overall record.
