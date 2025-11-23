Bruins Center Tied at Top of Offensive Rankings
When people think of the current Boston Bruins roster and how they might score goals and get points, they would usually think of David Pastrnak. But as of late, there has been a different Bruins name that has entered the fray that has been doing a lot of work for them.
His name is Morgan Geekie, and his name should be mentioned from here on out all season long. In the Bruins recent road win over the Los Angeles Kings, it was a 2-1 final with Geekie scoring both goals and one being an overtime game winning goal.
In fact, his overtime game-winning goal against the Kings now puts him among the league's best and at the top of the league in goals scored. He is now tied for first in the league with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche with 16 goals. The 27-year-old is showing up and showing out for the Bruins when they need him the most.
Geekie is coming off of a career year last season where he put up 33 goals and 24 assists in 77 games in a year where the Bruins missed the playoffs and sold at the NHL Trade Deadline. If Geekie keeps scoring at this kind of pace, he might as well carry the Bruins himself to a playoff spot.
Geekie helping the Bruins offensively outside of Pastrnak is a breath of fresh air
David Pastrnak is quite a player for the Bruins as he is used to putting up a ton of goals and a ton of points in general every season. He is usually the superstar in town in Boston as he is the first name that comes to mind.
But with Geekie doing his thing and already putting up 16 goals so far this season, he might get to the 50-goal plateau and surpass Pastrnak for points this season. Geekie has been that good of a player for the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney looks like an absolute genius picking him up from the Seattle Kraken a few short seasons ago.
Geekie has been way more than the Bruins could have hoped for and he likely is going to end up having his best season yet and the season is nowhere near halfway over yet. He is an offensive juggernaut that can play top line minutes and help on the powerplay.
Geekie is a player that can really do it all and the Bruins are lucky to have him. He deserves more national recognition than he gets and should have his name be put out there nationally more often as the season continues.
