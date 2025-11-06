Bruins Finding Success Despite Flaws
The Boston Bruins are going for their 5th straight victory when they meet their divisional rivals, the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins started the year in disappointing fashion, losing six of their first 10 contests. They've now rattled off four consecutive wins and have a slight hold on a Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference.
The Bruins are far from a perfect team, but their hard-working team mentality is fueling an unlikely surge in the early portion of the season.
Depth Contributions
A huge piece of their winning puzzle is receiving contributions up and down the lineup. Star winger David Pastrnak leads the team with 18 points in 15 games, but it’s not just a top-heavy lineup recording points.
Over their past few weeks, the entire lineup in contributing. Swedish winger Viktor Arvidsson has goals in back-to-back contests and three in his past five games. 23-year-old Marat Khusnutdinov has two goals in his past three games, including the overtime winner against the Buffalo Sabres. Michael Eyssimont recorded a two-point performance in their 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders.
The Bruins need this level of contributions throughout the lineup to sustain in order to remain competitive. Their top forward trio of Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie can only produce so much offense, and the rest of their lineup has to make up the difference. So far, that depth is paying off as they go for win number five in a row.
Swayman Finding His Way
Over their current win streak, the Bruins have received a renewed sense of belief in their number one goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Playing in year two of his massive contract extension, he’s trying to rebound from a disastrous 2024-2025 campaign.
His start to this season was discouraging, but he’s finding his game once again. Aside from a seven-goal stinker he allowed to the Senators, he's been locked in. He's won three of his last five starts, including an excellent, 28-save performance against the Carolina Hurricanes.
It’s not enough, but it’s a start. The Bruins have been patiently waiting for their star netminder to return to elite form. It’s not a guarantee yet, but his improved play recently is giving Boston hope that he can reach that level again.
The Bruins have a daunting challenge ahead of them. The Atlantic Division is loaded with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Tampa Bay Lightning and teams on the rise in the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. This team is flawed and far from perfect, but if they can continue buying in to this team mentality, they might just keep finding success as the season goes on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!