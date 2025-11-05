Bruins Enforcer Fires Back After Matthew Schafer Roughing Call
Peace, love and hockey brawls. What can only be described as an all-out war ensued between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders as the result of controversial actions from enforcer Nikita Zadorov.
In what ended up being a shootout, the Bruins earned a 4-3 road win at UBS Arena for their fourth consecutive win despite the Islanders leading three separate times throughout the night. The victory also moved Boston up to third place in the Atlantic Division.
But, headlines have not been about the win. During the matchup, rookie star and former No. 1 overall selection Matthew Schaefer put up a hit on Bruin Morgan Geekie. Seemingly in response, Zadorov came after Schaefer in the second period.
Zadorov took liberties with Schaefer behind Boston's goal which only continued after the 18-year-old superstar first-year then hung onto Zadorov's stick, leading to Zadorov clocking him in brutal fashion. Islanders' Anders Lee, Anthony Duclair and Jean-Gabriel Pageau promptly came to Schaefer's defense and all attempted to tackle Zadorov at once.
Lee and Duclair had taken roughing penalties, but the Islanders ended up on the power play, with Zadorov being handed an interference and a double-minor for roughing. The Boston defenseman is 30 years old (12 years senior to Schaefer) and is five inches taller and 69 pounds heavier than the 2025 No. 1 overall pick. Schaefer kept on playing throughout the rest of the game — finishing with one assist and five shots on goal.
Postgame to the media, Schaefer — 6'2", 186-pounds — offered his appreciation to his teammates for coming to his defense.
“We’re a family in here. I love these guys," Schaefer said. "I know they always have my back, and I will always have their back.”
NHL World Reacts to Brutal Incident from Nikita Zadorov on Islander's Rookie Star
Schaefer has already made league history after having only played in 13 games — he has become the youngest defenseman in history with a multi-goal game, has led all defenseman with five goals and his 11 points currently place him among a short list of blueliners for most points in a season recorded by a teenager. In comparison, Zadorov has only tallied 172 points across 14 season of play in the NHL. As a result, fan reactions to the brawl have been swift with some saying the only statement Zadorov can make on the ice involve targeting someone over a decade younger and in his rookie season.
“'Touch Matthew Schaefer and die.” - the New York Islanders (probably),'" one fan said as they posted a video of the fight on X.
"Why does Zadorov think it’s tuff beating up on an 18 year old who didn’t even do anything to him," one person asked in a comment on Sportscenter's Instagram, which had quickly amassed over 1,500 likes.
Zadorov has played for six franchises (the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and now Boston) after also being a first-round selection back in 2013 at No. 16 overall. He stands at 6'7" and weighs 255-pounds.
"Gotta toss Zadorov in jail for sure," Frankie Borrelli of Barstool Sports said of his actions centered around Schaefer.
"Zadorov is worthless. I’m surprised he’s still in the league," another NHL fan said. "He’s just a big dude. He sucked when he was with the Hawks and that was years ago. He hasn’t gotten any better."
As previously referenced, Schaefer has already recorded 11 points across a mere 13 games played on the year so far. Zadorov's career-high in points is 22 which he has hit in both 2021-22 and 2024-25.
"Goon trying to injure a better player on purpose! [Zadorov] should be suspended," another fan said.
"That's a very dangerous situation. A whole lot of skate blades around Schaefer's head there," one individual pointed out.
When asked about teams and players targeting Schaefer in particular, Islanders' head coach Patrick Roy loosely pointed out the fact that the New York franchise does not currently have an enforcer on its roster.
"Well, eventually he's going to have the same protection that the star players [get]," Roy said to Newday's Andrew Gross. "I hope [that doesn't take] too long."
Zardorov Responds to Roughing Call
Zadorov has only made the situation worse overnight and postgame. When originally asked about the incident he said, "I looked at my penalty minutes from last year, and I needed to get them up."
He's also trolled Islanders' fans on his Instagram in response to direct messages he's since received as a result of roughing Schaefer.
"Get out of my DMs and go to the rink to cheer for your team. That place was a libary tonight," Zadorov posted.
It's fairly safe to say that Zadorov isn't exactly wanted around Long Island, but in three weeks time the Islanders will once against host Boston inside UBS Arena on Nov. 26.
