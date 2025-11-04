Islanders' Rookie Defenseman Turning Heads Early
A young leading defenseman on the New York Islanders is making a name for himself. He has already scored enough to be one of the top defensemen in the league. Confidently playing and showing his strength on the team, he can play both offensively and as a defenseman.
A rookie star is in the making for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer is quickly making noise in the NHL. This left-shot defenseman is only 18 years old, and he is already turning heads in the league. For Schaefer, hockey seems natural to him. He is a rookie, but he doesn’t look like one, let alone play like one. He plays with such confidence, almost emulating a veteran. He is already dominating the game by turning defense into offense with ease.
Why Matthew Schaefer Already Looks Like a Pro
Schaefer’s experience playing junior hockey for the Erie Otters in the OHL foreshadowed his success in the NHL. Last season with the Otters, he had seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points. He played only 17 games because he suffered a broken clavicle, which put his ice time on hold. Schaefer had 21 plus/minus points during that season.
Being selected first overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders, Schaefer has a long career ahead of him. He signed an entry-level contract with the team shortly after the draft. Schaefer was coming to New York. An NHL debut was on the horizon for this talented kid.
The gift of being able to play offense while being a defenseman was given to Schaefer, who excels at it. Schaefer has five goals and five assists at the start of the season. An impressive 10 points accompany his stats. Schaefer is also at the top of the rookie defenseman rankings, and his name is on the overall defenseman ranking. This is incredible for such a young player who just started in the NHL. Big things for Schaefer are yet to come.
Schaefer, new to the NHL, is staying with Matt Martin, a former Islanders player who has shifted to a special assistant general manager role with the team. Martin’s family has been cheering for Schaefer and has consistently shown their support. They provide a positive environment for Schaefer to learn the ropes of the NHL. He’s doing a great job so far.
Schaefer got his first two-goal game ever in his NHL career against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Starting the night with a crisp power-play goal in the first period had Schaefer ecstatic. The puck gravitated towards the net like a magnet. Schaefer was in control. His second goal came in the third period, a snapshot that tied the game, making for an exciting fan experience. The Islanders won the game 3-2 with the last goal from Simon Holmstrom.
This up-and-coming star seems to just know when to shoot, and his luck hasn’t run out. With fantastic stats so early on in the season, it’s looking positive for Schaefer. After the Jackets' game, Schaefer said, “They find me and then all I have to do is shoot it.” Making hockey sound so simple, Schaefer shows effortless impact in his game. Schaefer is about to be very popular in the NHL; it won’t be surprising if “Schaefer” jerseys start flying off the shelves.
