Mammoth GM Raising the Bar for Young Team
The Utah Mammoth are off to a hot start, winning nine of their first 13 regular-season contests. With 18 points, the Mammoth are tied for second place in the Central Division. Their top-six forward group is playing like the best in the NHL, and it has the entire league on notice.
The Mammoth have taken huge leaps forward over the past two seasons thanks to the work of general manager Bill Armstrong. He recently spoke with NHL.com and spoke about how the internal standards in Utah have risen and it’s led the organization to find new life as they pursue the postseason.
“Nobody has higher standards than we do,” he said. “So we've always set high standards in our organization, and we're not afraid to put them out there and challenge.”
Playoffs in Sight
With the hot start, the Mammoth are in an early playoff position. The Central is undoubtedly the toughest division in hockey. Last year, the President’s Trophy winners were in the division when the Winnipeg Jets finished the year with the best overall record. The division also boasts powerhouses like the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, in addition to the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, who both made the postseason in 2024-2025.
The loaded division is an obstacle to overcome, but the challenge this year is simple for the Mammoth. They have their sights set on the postseason and earning one of the top three spots in the Central Division.
“We want to make the playoffs,” he declared. “That's our goal. We feel like our team is good enough to take that step. The Central Division is hard. You're going to need a little bit of luck. But usually, if your team works, you find that luck."
Pulling the Right Strings
Credit to Armstrong for pulling all of the right strings over the past two seasons since the organization debuted in Utah. He started their inaugural season with a bang, acquiring top-pairing defenseman Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
This year, he pulled off another blockbuster to land scoring winger JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres. He also signed star center Logan Cooley to a massive, eight-year contract extension. The core in Utah is locked in and rising steadily. And it’s all thanks to the standard Armstrong and his staff have set for the Mammoth.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!