Five Takeaways From Flyers' Fall to Flames
The Philadelphia Flyers couldn’t find enough offense in a low-event matchup, falling 2–1 to the Calgary Flames at Xfinity Mobile Arena to close out their five-game homestand. Jonathan Huberdeau scored both goals for Calgary, while goaltender Aleksei Kolosov stopped 19 of 21 shots in a solid effort for the Flyers. Here are five takeaways from the Flyers second-consecutive defeat.
1. Offense Stalls Again
The Flyers had plenty of puck possession, but struggled to generate quality chances. Through two periods, they managed just nine shots on goal and saw another 26 attempts either blocked or miss the net. Too often, Philadelphia worked along the perimeter instead of driving toward the middle or creating traffic in front of Flames netminder Dustin Wolf, who faced little pressure in earning the win. The lack of net-front presence and second-chance opportunities proved costly in another frustrating offensive night.
2. Huberdeau Leads the Way for Calgary
Calgary’s veteran forward provided all the scoring the Flames needed. Huberdeau opened the scoring early in the second period with a rising shot that beat Kolosov to the blocker side, then doubled the lead midway through the third by deflecting a Mackenzie Weegar point shot through traffic. His two-goal performance highlighted a night where the Flames capitalized on their few quality looks.
3. Kolosov Calm in Defeat
Despite limited work, Kolosov turned in another poised outing. The 23-year-old Belarusian tracked the puck well and wasn’t at fault on either goal — both came through screens. This was Kolosov’s first NHL start of the season, and he displayed poise and confidence throughout, giving the Flyers a chance despite limited goal support.
"Feeling pretty good," Kolosov said. "First period was really good. Tried to make the saves to help the team win."
4. Special Teams Hold, but Power Play Quiet
Philadelphia went 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Calgary nearly scored when Nazem Kadri’s one-timer rang off the post, but the Flyers avoided damage. Their lone power play came late in the first period and failed to generate sustained zone time or quality looks, a recurring issue for the unit.
5. Line Shuffle Sparks Brief Momentum
Head coach Rick Tocchet shuffled his lines in the third period in search of offense, and it briefly paid off. Travis Konecny’s goal late in the game — off a clean offensive-zone faceoff win — gave the Flyers life, but they couldn’t find an equalizer. Despite a late push with the goalie pulled, the Flames held on to hand Philadelphia a second straight home loss.
"It was kind of a boring game," Tocchet said. "It falls on myself; I got to get these guys to start to show some will."
