Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Seeking New Milestone vs. Stars
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has already penned his name in history as hockey’s greatest goal scorer. He broke Wayne Gretzky’s record when he scored his 895th career goal last season in what was a momentous occasion that seemingly united the hockey universe. But with a new season come new milestones to accomplish, and Ovechkin has the opportunity to etch his name into history again tonight.
At 899 career goals, Ovechkin just needs one more to reach 900, a feat so unimaginable yet attainable for “Alexander the Great.” He’ll have the opportunity to do so on the road in Dallas against the Stars. In 27 career games against the Stars, Ovechkin has buried 12 goals and recorded 21 total points.
Ovechkin Battling a Slow Start to the Season
Through nine games, Ovechkin has struggled to ramp up the scoring at the same level as in previous campaigns, tallying just two goals and five assists. That production has been ramping up in recent days, however. In the Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 21, Ovechkin notched the primary assist on Washington’s third goal of the evening. Three days later on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ovechkin lit the lamp for the first time in a week—his 899th career goal. He also assisted on a Connor McMichael goal late in the third period.
Despite his age, Ovechkin has shown an ability to score at a rapid pace at a moment’s notice. Should the Stars be caught on their heels, there’s no telling how many chances he’ll have to make his mark on the game. And given that the Stars have one of the worst penalty kills in the league at just 65.2 percent, Washington might be able to feast on the power play. That’s all the more opportunity for Ovechkin to break through.
Capitals Need Ovechkin in Order to Win at a High Level
Washington finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference in large part due to Ovechkin’s contributions from the left wing. While players like Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome have carried the load through the early going this season, Ovechkin’s ability to simply score will be an important factor in whether the team can achieve its goals. If history is to be believed, then Ovechkin, 40, will deliver.
Could Have His Moment on a National Stage
Ovechkin broke Gretzky’s record in front of a national audience on TNT last spring and will have the opportunity to hit another momentous milestone on a grand stage tonight as well. The Capitals and Stars will square off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy, a day when all 32 teams are in action.
What better way to get to 900 goals than on a night when the league is putting its face in front of as many fans as possible? Should Ovechkin find the back of the net, beating the Stars’ defense and goalie Jake Oettinger in the process, he’ll not only continue to immortalize himself in hockey lore but also have all the eyes of the hockey world upon him.
