Top Boston Bruins Prospect Earns 2026 Beanpot MVP

The Boston College Eagles are the 2026 Beanpot Champions, defeating Boston University in the annual tournament between all four Boston area universities, with a final score of 6-2 in the 300th Battle of Comm Ave.

At TD Garden on the evening of Feb. 9, the Eagles won their 21st Beanpot title and first since 2016. Boston College now moves to 16-9-1 overall while Boston University falls to 13-14-2. Top Boston Bruins prospect and former No. 7 overall pick James Hagens picked up his 15th and 16th assists of the season, marking his second multi-assist game of the year.

BC advanced to the Beanpot Championship after defeating the Ivy League's Harvard by a score of 5-1 in the first round. The Eagles were 20-17 all-time in the Beanpot Championship.

As a result of his success, Hagens was also awarded the 2026 Beanpot Most Valuable Player accolade.

Boston College Earn 2026 Beanpot Championship

As previously mentioned, Hagens was selected No. 7 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft. Born in 2006, the left-handed center stands at 5'10" and weighs 176 pounds. His selection was announced by actor Adam Sandler.

The forward had nine points across five goals and four assists in seven games to assist the red, white and blue to win a second straight gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa. Team USA's run in the 2026 World Juniors came to an early exit due to an overtime loss against Finland in the quarterfinals.

Way to go, homie 👏



Your 2026 Beanpot MVP. From Boston College, James Hagens.#NHLBruins | @BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/8QZ35wTNse — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 10, 2026

Hagens now has 31 points on the current season across 15 goals and 16 assists. He leads the Eagles in scoring and scored two goals against Harvard on Feb. 2.

BU opened the scoring two minutes into the game, with Brandon Svoboda posting the goal. Following the score, the Eagles penalty kill managed to kill off two penalties in less than 10 minutes. Boston College would go on to score three power play goals in a single game for the second time this year, with junior Will Vote recording his ninth and tenth goals of the year.

The Eagles are now 18-31-0 against the Terriers in the Beanpot, with BC now 11-13-0 against BU in the Beanpot championship game.

Andre Gasseau, Hagens and Teddy Stiga were named semifinalists for the 74th Walter Brown Award — presented annually to the best American-born Division I college hockey player in New England.

Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals previously received the award in 2025.

Jan 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard (9) gets set during a face off in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

BC next turns their attention to taking on Merrimack in a home-and-home series beginning on Feb, 13.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!