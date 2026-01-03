Team USA Exits World Juniors Early After Loss to Finland

Unfortunately for Team USA in this year's World Juniors, the free birds did not fly high.

"Free Bird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd was adopted as the goal song at the 2024 World Juniors and also used at 4 Nations. Unfortunately for the U.S., the red, white and blue's run at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship was cut short — thus the song was not rung out throughout the tournament as much as initially expected. This is because on Jan. 2, Finland pulled off a 4-3 overtime victory with defenseman Arttu Valila scoring his first goal and point of the tournament at the 2:11 mark to send the host Americans home empty-handed with a quarterfinal loss.

The U.S. had brought back eight players from the 2025 team and the Americans had lost heir last two games in the tournament — falling 6-3 to Sweden on Wednesday night in the group finale — after winning their first three.

Boston University defenseman Cole Huston for the United States recorded a goal and an assist after being struck in the back of the head by a shot against Switzerland and then missing two games.

Jan 2, 2026; St. Paul, Minnesota, UNITED STATES; Finland players celebrates their teams overtime win against the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Finland's Arttu Valila Sends USA Home in World Juniors Early Exit

The U.S. were on the hunt for their third straight WJC gold medal.

As for the remaining teams still in the running, the semifinals are to take place on Jan. 4. Sweden, Czechia and Finland have advanced, and Canada has a large lead on Slovakia in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are re-seeded so No. 1 Sweden would face the lowest remaining seed.

🚨 Finland 🇫🇮 eliminates the United States 🇺🇸 in quarterfinal overtime of the #WorldJuniors, thanks to Arttu Valila! pic.twitter.com/V5t1pLAr6q — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) January 3, 2026

Finland struck with two goals in 55 seconds in the third period to take a 3-2 lead after the USA had previously led 2-1 after the first two frames.

The USA tied the game on a goal from Michigan State's Ryker Lee with 1:33 left, forcing overtime before Valila gave the Finns the win from the previously referenced play.

James Hagens was heavily talked about throughout the tournament, as he was selected No. 7 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Draft. Hagens also currently leads Boston College with nine goals and 16 points in 14 games as a sophomore this season. The forward had nine points across five goals and four assists in seven games to assist the red, white and blue to win a second straight gold medal at the 2025 WJC in Ottawa.

“It was an honor to coach this group.” said Bob Motzko per Team USA, head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team and also head coach of the University of Minnesota men’s ice hockey team. “They played a great game tonight and came up just short. Give Finland credit. It’s an empty feeling right now, but our guys gave it all they had.”

The United States outshot Finland 31-25, and the loss comes the same day as the U.S. fully unveiled their rosters for the upcoming 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!