Sabres Rookie Goaltender Key to Unlocking Success
Heading into a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, the Buffalo Sabres knew that they would be in for a taxing battle on the ice. Prior to the game, the Red Wings were running on a stunning five-game winning streak. Despite being ranked No. 2 in the Atlantic Division, they were no match for the Sabres this time around.
The first period was rather uneventful in terms of scoring, as they went 0-0 up until the second period when Detroit took a one-point lead after J.T. Compher sent a wrist shot into the goal. This was soon followed by a comeback from Buffalo's left winger Jason Zucker, who scored off another wrist shot, bringing the score to a tie.
Before the period came to an end, both teams scored a second goal, one made by Tyson Kozak of the Sabres and one by Emmitt Finnie of the Red Wings. However, it wasn't until the third period that things truly started heating up.
Buffalo surged ahead, scoring two more goals within five minutes on the clock after Jack Quinn and Joan Doan finished with slap shots. Needless to say, Buffalo had a stellar game, but their success wouldn't have been possible without their star rookie in goal.
Colten Ellis' Emotional NHL Debut
Hailing from Nova Scotia, Canada, 25-year-old Colten Ellis is becoming a notable name associated with the Sabres. As the 93rd overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft, it wasn't clear where Ellis would stand among the league. However, he turned heads on Wednesday night after his remarkable NHL debut.
Not only did Buffalo clinch the victory, putting an immediate halt to Detroit's hot streak, but Ellis managed to record an impressive 27 saves, one of which was from Red Wings' captain Dylan Larkin. As a result, he was named the star of the game.
Ellis was joined by his family at the game — a heartwarming moment for all. His family took a group picture to commemorate the experience and to show support for their rising goalie.
"I wouldn't be here without any of them. I think they are yelling right now," Ellis told the NHL on TNT, per NHL.com. "There's so many people that helped me get to this point. Everybody's played such an instrumental role, has always been so supportive."
Ellis admitted to feeling quite emotional prior to the game, and understandably so. Pressure was on for the young goalie to perform well, but he exceeded all expectations and was fortunate to have his family witness it first-hand.
Ellis' Value to Buffalo
Although he is young and fresh into his professional career, it's no secret that Ellis has earned a valuable place within the franchise. Heading into the season, uncertainty loomed regarding the Sabres' goaltending position. Despite this, Buffalo seems to have put most of the doubts to rest.
With Ellis in goal, the franchise could be in good hands. Undoubtedly, he still has plenty of room for growth and development, but if this is his starting point, he is likely to be a shock factor down the road.
Buffalo currently owns an overall record of 3-4, a vast improvement from their slow start to the season in which they lost three straight games to the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and the Colorado Avalanche. Things are looking up for the Sabres, and with Ellis already displaying goaltending prowess, this is likely to be an eye-catching season for the franchise.
